US climate spending may soon match that of developed peers

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Biden, will increase US domestic spending on climate adaptation and mitigation through 2025 by $130 billion. For years, the US has been criticized for inaction on climate change compared to other developed countries. The Act may provide reason enough to change this characterization.

By our calculations, the Act will increase US spending on climate change mitigation as a percent of total GDP from an estimated .6% to 1.2%. With the UK and EU hovering around .97% and 1.38%, respectively, the US will now be not only in within the same range, but spend more on climate as a percent of total GDP than the UK.

These calculations involve a few assumptions. Our calculations estimate domestic spending on climate adaptation for 2022-2025 based on budget commitments to energy spending and assume total spending is on average distributed equally in each year. Furthermore, EU spending does not take into account individual member countries’ additional spending, but exceeding the benchmark provided by the UK is still a milestone.

With these assumptions, the concrete commitments in the bill remain a step forward for the US in addressing climate adaption. According to estimates from Rhodium Group, the bill could cut US net greenhouse gas emissions anywhere from 31-44% below 2005 levels by 2030. Although it still falls short of the US goal to cut emissions by 50-52%, the IRA marks an escalation.

You may be hearing a version of that statistic throughout the fall in the lead-up to COP27.

Sophia Busch is a Project Assistant with the GeoEconomics Center.

Carrie Hsu is a Young Global Professional with the GeoEconomics Center.

Image: Wind power and solar power stations