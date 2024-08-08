What exactly is a strategic bitcoin reserve?

Last week, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis put forward a proposal establishing a strategic bitcoin reserve, stating that the United States should create a reserve of bitcoin out of the crypto it has collected through asset forfeitures. Former President Trump quickly endorsed her proposal at the Bitcoin Conference held in Nashville the same week. However, crypto lost over five hundred billion dollars in market capitalization from Friday through Monday, in no small part due to the price of bitcoin briefly falling below fifty thousand dollars (some of these losses were recovered Tuesday and Wednesday). Creation of a strategic bitcoin reserve rests on the premise that bitcoin can be a successful bulwark against inflation and market volatility. But recent days have put this argument to the test.

First, what is a strategic reserve? A strategic reserve is a stock of a systemically important input, which can be released to manage serious disruptions in supply. The most well known example—the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR)—was created as a response to the 1973-74 Arab oil embargo, as well as to meet the reserve obligations of the international energy program. Since the 1970s, the SPR has been tapped more than two dozen times for a range of reasons: from providing critical petroleum supply after natural disasters, to most recently reducing inflationary pressures on energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In addition, if managed well, drawdowns of the reserve can occur when the United States is able to sell the crude oil at high prices and buy it back when prices are low.

What purpose would a strategic bitcoin reserve serve? Proponents of the idea think of bitcoin as a national and economic security asset like oil or gold. However, in economic security terms, bitcoin clearly does not serve the same function in the US economy as petroleum. Oil is one of the basic inputs that powers our economy and daily living—crypto is not. Holding a bitcoin reserve would be the equivalent of the government holding a lot of iPhones in case it needed to intervene to reduce iPhone prices in the future. It is not a crucial commodity or input in our economy.

Moreover, as this week has made clear, bitcoin price is impacted by macroeconomic factors and recovers slower, even as markets are settling down this week. As the one-two punch of an unexpectedly weak jobs report and a surprising rate hike in Japan came in over the weekend, markets all over the world reacted strongly. A bigger, mirrored dip was seen in crypto prices after Friday. What we saw is a sell-off of crypto—an exchange of a liquid asset to pay off debts and higher borrowing costs—incurred by rising uncertainty in the markets as they begin to price in a possible conflict in the Middle East, in addition to the macroeconomic data. Compare this with gold—another reserve asset—which stayed relatively stable over this period. This volatility of crypto is persistent and makes it an ineffective hedge against inflation.

Additionally, bitcoin is only one type of crypto asset. In the case of a strategic petroleum reserve, we don’t just use one provider of crude oil, regardless of its market share. Moreover, a large majority of the US government’s seized crypto assets are in the form of tether and other assets. It’s still an open question if they would become a part of the strategic reserve.

Since it’s not about the resilience of bitcoin during a period of macroeconomic uncertainty, or its strategic importance in our economy—what is the idea of strategic bitcoin reserve actually about? Both critics and proponents have talked about how this proposal could make bitcoin and crypto more institutionalized and enmeshed with traditional finance, raising its popularity and use for commercial purposes. For the last five years, the crypto industry has wanted to shed its outsider status and enter the mainstream of global finance. It has been somewhat successful with the introduction of BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF this year, in addition to increased interest in tokenization experiments. This sort of institutionalization has helped, largely because it has been realistic about crypto’s capabilities and importance in global markets.

The biggest drawback of the strategic bitcoin reserve proposal is that it prescribes crypto values it does not have, at least for now. This proposal is at best, premature, and at worst, out of touch with the reality of markets and US national security objectives. Bringing bitcoin into mainstream use is not reason enough to create a strategic bitcoin reserve.

Ananya Kumar is the deputy director, future of money at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

Data visualization created by Alisha Chhangani.

