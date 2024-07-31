Pragmatism can improve Mexico’s energy outlook

Claudia Sheinbaum’s seismic victory in Mexico’s presidential election is certain to have material impacts on energy and investment in Mexico. Much will depend on her predecessor, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), and his government’s final actions before Sheinbaum takes office, as well as the composition of her cabinet.

It is a crucial time in Mexican energy politics. While there are important challenges to address, Sheinbaum’s initial moves are a promising beginning to maximizing Mexico’s economic potential, which requires significant investment in clean energy.

Uncertainties complicate investment in clean energy

Under Mexican law, the new Congress takes office on September 1, but the new president takes office on October 1. The current government intends to present constitutional reforms to the new Morena-dominated legislature—the ruling party that will now likely have a supermajority—in a manner that could challenge certain policy adjustments by the new government. To that end, AMLO has stated that electoral and judicial constitutional reforms are his legislative priorities—repealing the 2013 energy reforms, which enabled an influx of foreign and private investment in Mexico’s energy sector during the mid-2010s, is not.

The outgoing government introduced complexities to private investment, especially in clean energy. These include suspending auctions in oil, gas, and clean energy, giving priority to the state electricity system operator CFE’s established fossil-based generation over cleaner and cheaper alternatives, and suspending implementation of the clean energy certificate program, which incentivized conversion to less carbon intensive electricity. Several of these actions are now the subject of disputes under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and have disincentivized foreign investment in manufacturing, due to companies’ strict carbon-emission reduction targets—for them to set up shop or expand in Mexico, they require access to clean energy.

The government has also taken steps to prioritize Mexico’s long-established fossil-based power sector, but production by national oil champion Pemex is at historic lows despite a consistent influx of federal spending to revive the flagging company, which faces a looming debt crisis. Meanwhile, CFE is struggling to power Mexico’s growing economy amid the burdens of extreme heat and other climate-exacerbated energy challenges.

The federal government is in a challenging fiscal position, as its budget deficit is forecast to grow this year. In addition, there appear to be adverse market reactions to controversial, proposed judicial reforms, which include appointing judges by popular vote. Some foreign investors remain cautious, particularly in the energy sector.

Mexico’s golden economic opportunity requires clean energy to sustain it

Despite these investment challenges, Mexico holds vast potential as a nearshoring destination. For Mexico to capitalize on the USMCA and its proximity to the lucrative US export market, it will need to expand its energy supply not only for manufacturing, but also to power artificial intelligence use by data centers, which will increase demand for clean energy exponentially.

It will be in the interest of both US government and energy industry stakeholders to help Sheinbaum find a way to navigate among Morena’s different groups to develop a pragmatic policy approach that moves forward Mexico’s energy security and transition while maintaining a leading role for Pemex and CFE, which remains a central element of Morena’s policy platform. Public-private partnerships of many forms can be part of the solution.

It will be challenging but possible for Sheinbaum to retain the primacy of Pemex and CFE while also giving foreign and domestic investors full confidence that they will receive permits to build and obtain reasonable returns without fear that a popularly elected judiciary and weaker national regulators will undermine their projects.

Serious policymakers will be in charge

Sheinbaum wants to make her own mark on history as the first female president of Mexico, but faces a tough road ahead. The most important benchmarks will be her cabinet appointments, her commitment to a predictable and transparent policymaking process, and her engagement on the USMCA, which comes up for review in 2026.

The composition of Sheinbaum’s cabinet will be an indication of her intent to meaningfully address Mexico’s energy and fiscal challenges. So far, the news is positive, with serious policy professionals being tapped for high-level appointments. Current Finance Minister Rogelio Ramírez de la O, who is familiar with the overall fiscal challenge, including that posed by Pemex and CFE, is slated to remain in his post. Former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a highly experienced and capable politician, was named economy minister and will play a steadying hand. Luz Elena González, an economist who until recently was finance secretary of Mexico City, will be the secretary of energy, demonstrating that the government understands the relevance of public finances for energy policy. Finally, current Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena, who is experienced in environmental issues, will become environment minister and could be a relevant actor on energy transition.

The path forward

Sheinbaum’s commitment to clear, predictable policies will be an important marker of her style of governance. This can send positive signals to investors in areas such as energy import permits and infrastructure investment. Her approach to the 2026 USMCA review—which will be deeply impacted by whoever wins the US presidential election in November—will be another test of the Sheinbaum administration’s ability to navigate a delicate bilateral relationship. That review will be a top-line issue for both the US and Mexican governments, and early consultations are already underway. Energy will loom large in this review; both the US government and private stakeholders have a powerful motivation to ensure that energy disputes do not undermine the USMCA—they need it to remain strong enough to provide certainty for the wider cross-border relationship.

Sheinbaum has much to gain from reassuring investors, capitalizing on Mexico’s advantages in nearshoring, and addressing the country’s slow energy transition. She can creatively design a framework that respects Morena’s political stance on energy while increasing investor confidence. Sheinbaum will be looking for able and willing partners to craft solutions that maximize the potential of foreign investment and job creation in Mexico. Undoubtedly, the energy industry and civil society on both sides of the border all have a major interest in helping her succeed.

David L. Goldwyn served as special envoy for international energy under President Barack Obama and assistant secretary of energy for international relations under President Bill Clinton. He is chair of the Atlantic Council’s Energy Advisory Group.

Antonio Ortiz-Mena is a professor at the Center for Latin American Studies, Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University, and a partner at DGA Group.

The views expressed are the sole responsibility of the authors and not necessarily those of any institution with which they are affiliated.

