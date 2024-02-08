The escalating conflict in the Middle East and its impact on global energy security

In recent weeks, attacks on ships in the Red Sea have significantly raised shipping costs and caused delays for traded goods, such as hospital supplies and clothes. Though the global energy supply remains uninterrupted, the threat of a broader conflict erupting in the region raises the risk of disruptive attacks on energy and transport infrastructure, whether through Iranian-led naval action or Iranian proxies and allies. With steady oil and gas supply at risk, North American producers must be prepared to bolster global energy security.

Red Sea attacks continue to threaten shipping

In November 2023, Houthi rebels began attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea and some surrounding waters. The Houthis, a Fiver Shiite political faction and the de facto government of western Yemen, are a US designated terrorist group and closely aligned with Iran. They are targeting commercial vessels as a way to oppose Israel’s war against Hamas. In response, the United States in December helped launch a multinational naval coalition to safeguard navigation in the Red Sea, and it has since struck Houthi military targets several times. However, this has not yet stopped Houthi attacks.

The Red Sea conflict has forced some ships to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope. This has disrupted trade of consumer goods as well as oil and gas by raising freight rates and reducing the number of ships available for commerce. Despite the disruptions, key oil prices such as the Brent benchmark have not spiked. Natural gas prices remain relatively low, as overall demand for natural gas is still being mitigated by full European gas stocks and the apparent slowdown of the Chinese economy.

However, if the disruption in the Red Sea continues unabated, it will further drive up global costs for oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Freight rates for oil and petroleum product tankers continue to climb—in some cases by nearly 500 percent since November. Additionally, transport times and costs have gone up for oil and LNG shipments from the Middle East to Europe and Asia.

The near future remains uncertain. A wider conflict capable of physically interrupting some oil or gas seems increasingly likely. On the Lebanon-Israel border, ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel could dramatically escalate. Recent press reports have suggested that the window for de-escalation between the two sides is narrowing, and any conflict that draws in Iran could begin physically interrupting energy supplies. In this scenario, countries would be forced to seek out supplies that are shipped via reliable routes, including from North America, and that are not directly affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

Iran’s actions will be key to the energy outlook

How Iran would respond to all-out conflict between Hezbollah and Israel remains an open question, but could prove to be crucial for energy markets.

Given Iran’s past actions in the Gulf, more frequent harassment of Western-linked tankers is a plausible outcome. This strategy may have already started. In January, Iranian forces seized a Greek tanker off the coast of Oman, though they claim the seizure was reprisal for US sanctions against Iranian oil. As another sign of Iran’s possible intent to escalate, its Revolutionary Guard announced in December the establishment of a new, volunteer naval force intended to carry out “deep sea missions.” Iran is also preparing to deploy a drone carrier converted from a commercial vessel that could be used against shipping.

Escalating the conflict could have serious consequences for Iran. Interrupting a significant portion of energy flows from the Gulf would strain Iran’s relations with Qatar, a close partner, and with which Iran shares a massive natural gas field. It would also risk bringing Saudi Arabia into direct conflict again with the Houthis. Finally, Iran may be reluctant to expose its economy and energy exports to further damage, given how battered it is after years of US-led sanctions and egregious mismanagement.

Broader conflict would severely impact energy

Should Iran or its proxies decide on escalating, however, this would present a worsening scenario for the global energy market. There are two likely courses of action: Iran could continue to use its navy to attack or seize commercial ships; and Iran-aligned militias could attack energy infrastructure in a major Gulf producer, such as Saudi Arabia. Iran and its proxies have previously resorted to both tactics. During the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s, the Iranian armed forces sank and seized tankers leaving Iraqi ports. In 2019, Iranian-led Houthi forces used drones and missiles to damage an oil processing plant in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. In 2021, Houthi rebels carried out a similar attack against a Saudi oil terminal in Jazan. The Houthis also attacked energy facilities in the United Arab Emirates with drones.

The exact nature of any oil and gas flow cutoff would depend on many variables and is beyond the scope of this analysis. But either scenario would have a swift impact globally and on major economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, which all significantly rely on crude oil, refined products, and LNG from the Gulf states. Altogether, around 25 percent of crude cargoes and 20 percent of LNG cargoes pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Any large disruption to Gulf state energy supplies would leave North America as one of the few reliable, significant sources of global energy supply. The United States alone exported 91 million tons of LNG in 2023, ahead of Australia and Qatar, which both exported about 80 million tons. By one estimate, up to 40 percent of US LNG exports are destination-flexible, which suggests that they could be more easily redirected to buyers in case of a Middle East supply disruption.

Reliable producers must bolster global energy security An escalation of conflict in the Middle East, particularly between Hezbollah and Israel and related actors, remains possible. Such a war would increase uncertainty surrounding supply of oil and gas from the region, particularly if Iran decides to influence the conflict by pressuring regional energy exports. Though a major interruption in energy flows is far from likely, it remains a possibility. Its global impact would be swift, severe, and potentially long-lasting, setting off a scramble for energy supplies, with buyers increasingly turning to reliable producers, such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico to meet supply gaps.

Julia Nesheiwat is a member of the Atlantic Council board of directors, a distinguished fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center, the vice president of TC Energy, and a former US Homeland Security Advisor.

