Event recap | Artificial intelligence, the internet, and the future of data: Where will we be in 2045?
The recording for this event will be available on Wednesday, March 10th, at 12:00 pm ET.
Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.
Event description
This special edition of the GeoTech Hour pulls from a keynote address originally provided as an AI World Society Distinguished Lecture at the United Nations Headquarters on United Nations Charter Day June 26th, 2019 by Dr. David Bray, the current inaugural director for the GeoTech Center.
The address looks towards 2045: rapid technological change, global questions of governance, and the future of human co-existence. Made relevant even more by the events of 2020, this video will set the stage for a second special GeoTech Hour segment celebrating our first anniversary on March 11, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Featuring
David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Related Experts
Previous episode
More about the GeoTech Center and Commission
Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.