Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Mon, Mar 8, 2021

Event recap | Artificial intelligence, the internet, and the future of data: Where will we be in 2045?

GeoTech Cues by the GeoTech Center

Related Experts: David Bray, PhD,

Digital Policy Internet of Things Technology & Innovation

The recording for this event will be available on Wednesday, March 10th, at 12:00 pm ET.

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

This special edition of the GeoTech Hour pulls from a keynote address originally provided as an AI World Society Distinguished Lecture at the United Nations Headquarters on United Nations Charter Day June 26th, 2019 by Dr. David Bray, the current inaugural director for the GeoTech Center.

The address looks towards 2045: rapid technological change, global questions of governance, and the future of human co-existence. Made relevant even more by the events of 2020, this video will set the stage for a second special GeoTech Hour segment celebrating our first anniversary on March 11, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Featuring

David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

david bray, phd; leadership, executive, strategy, dr. bray

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Economy & Business Technology & Innovation

GeoTech Center

Previous episode

Mon, Mar 1, 2021

Event recap | Women’s leadership in the GeoTech Decade

An episode of the GeoTech Hour where panelists discuss challenges and opportunities for data-informed nutrition solutions, and how a multisectoral approach can improve global health.

GeoTech Cues by the GeoTech Center

Inclusive Growth Resilience & Society

More about the GeoTech Center and Commission

Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.

Learn more
(function() { function async_load(){ var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = ('https:' == document.location.protocol ? 'https://pi' : 'http://cdn') + '.pardot.com/pd.js'; var c = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; c.parentNode.insertBefore(s, c); } if(window.attachEvent) { window.attachEvent('onload', async_load); } else { window.addEventListener('load', async_load, false); } })();