Event recap | Artificial intelligence, the internet, and the future of data: Where will we be in 2045?

This special edition of the GeoTech Hour pulls from a keynote address originally provided as an AI World Society Distinguished Lecture at the United Nations Headquarters on United Nations Charter Day June 26th, 2019 by Dr. David Bray, the current inaugural director for the GeoTech Center.



The address looks towards 2045: rapid technological change, global questions of governance, and the future of human co-existence. Made relevant even more by the events of 2020, this video will set the stage for a second special GeoTech Hour segment celebrating our first anniversary on March 11, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

