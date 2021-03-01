Event recap | Women’s leadership in the GeoTech Decade

This special segment of the GeoTech Hour will be available on Wednesday, March 3 at 12:00 pm ET.

If 2020 revealed anything to the world, it is the need for great leadership, especially in times of crisis. In the upcoming GeoTech decade, leaders of governments, corporations, and non-profits will need to react swiftly and effectively to emerging challenges, including climate change, increasing political polarization, the impacts of new technologies on work, inequity and poverty, and the long-term effects of COVID-19.

In order for this decade to be truly prosperous and peaceful for all, an increase in women leadership, especially in tech, policy, and entrepreneurship is imperative. In this special edition of the GeoTech Hour, Deputy Director and Senior Fellow Stephanie Wander discuss leadership in the GeoTech Decade with four incredible women that are leading our GeoTech Commission.

The start of the Geotech Decade has had disproportionate impacts on women and has shown the need for women’s leadership worldwide. The main path to parity for women is through the most promising economic sectors where women can make the greatest gains, one of which is the tech sector. Women currently only make up 26 percent of workers in data and AI roles, 15 percent in engineering, and 12 percent in cloud computing. The barriers to employment in these sectors for women include bias, lack of access to STEM education, and lack of funding.

Women leaders are integral to the GeoTech Center mission of championing positive paths forward that societies can pursue to ensure tech and data empower people. In this episode, four women will discuss this critical mission, and how we as a society make sure that women not only maintain participation in the workforce and the economy, but also flourish and lead through it.

Shirley Ann Jackson

President

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Susan M. Gordon

Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence

Director

CACI International Inc.

Suzan DelBene

US Congresswoman (WA-1)

House of Representatives

Teresa Carlson

Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector

Amazon Web Services

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Stephanie Wander

Deputy Director and Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

