Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Wed, May 19, 2021

Event recap | Computing to win: Bridging the AI compute divide

Event Recap by the GeoTech Center

Related Experts: Divya Chander, Charles Jennings, Stephanie Wander,

Digital Policy Internet Technology & Innovation

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

There is a global policy imperative to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to drive economic growth. While AI may generate substantial economic value over the next decade, this value will not be evenly distributed or easily captured. Early signs point to a lack of understanding and planning around domestic AI compute capacity that is fueling a “compute divide” that will strangle innovation across governments, academia, startups, and industry.

In order to address these problems, policymakers must include “domestic AI compute capacity” in strategic planning and budget priorities. Doing so is a challenge, however, due to a lack of standards and definitions. The OECD recently established the AI Compute Taskforce to address this policy gap. US and European government leaders and policy experts must take additional steps to address the following questions:

  • How much domestic AI compute capacity do we have?
  • How does this compare to other nations?
  • Do we have enough capacity to support our national AI ambitions?

Featuring

Dr. Divya Chander
Faculty Chair, Neuroscience
Singularity University

Charles Jennings
Founder
NeuralEye

Saurabh Mishra, PhD
Researcher and Manager, AI Index
Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence

Keith Strier
Vice President, Worldwide AI Initiatives
NVIDIA

Hosted by

Stephanie Wander
Deputy Director and Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Previous episode

Wed, May 12, 2021

Event recap | Exploring the future of data, human rights, speech, and privacy

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT, the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center hosted a panel of experts to explore “Exploring the future of data, human rights, speech, and privacy.” The panel included Alex Feerst, General Counsel at Neuralink; Chris Hazard, PhD, Co-founder and CTO at Diveplane; and Nathana Sharma, General Counsel at Labelbox.

Event Recap by the GeoTech Center

Digital Policy Disinformation

More about the GeoTech Center and Commission

Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.

Learn more