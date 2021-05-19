Event recap | Computing to win: Bridging the AI compute divide
Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.
Event description
There is a global policy imperative to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to drive economic growth. While AI may generate substantial economic value over the next decade, this value will not be evenly distributed or easily captured. Early signs point to a lack of understanding and planning around domestic AI compute capacity that is fueling a “compute divide” that will strangle innovation across governments, academia, startups, and industry.
In order to address these problems, policymakers must include “domestic AI compute capacity” in strategic planning and budget priorities. Doing so is a challenge, however, due to a lack of standards and definitions. The OECD recently established the AI Compute Taskforce to address this policy gap. US and European government leaders and policy experts must take additional steps to address the following questions:
- How much domestic AI compute capacity do we have?
- How does this compare to other nations?
- Do we have enough capacity to support our national AI ambitions?
Featuring
Dr. Divya Chander
Faculty Chair, Neuroscience
Singularity University
Charles Jennings
Founder
NeuralEye
Saurabh Mishra, PhD
Researcher and Manager, AI Index
Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence
Keith Strier
Vice President, Worldwide AI Initiatives
NVIDIA
Hosted by
Stephanie Wander
Deputy Director and Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Previous episode
More about the GeoTech Center and Commission
Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.