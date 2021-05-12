Wed, May 12, 2021 Event recap | Exploring the future of data, human rights, speech, and privacy Event Recap by the GeoTech Center Related Experts: David Bray, Digital Policy Disinformation Technology & Innovation

Event description

On Wednesday, May 12 from 12:00-1:00pm EST, GeoTech Center Director Dr. David Bray moderated an exciting GeoTech Hour discussion on the future of data, human rights, speech, and privacy as we look to upcoming possibilities.

Data capabilities and new technologies increasingly exacerbate social inequality and impact geopolitics, global competition, and international opportunities for collaboration. The “GeoTech Decade” must address the sophisticated but potentially fragile systems that connect people and nations while prioritizing resiliency as a foundational pillar. The rapidity of machines to understand large datasets and the speed of worldwide communications networks mean that events can escalate and cascade quickly across regions with the potential to exacerbate economic inequities, widen disparities in healthcare, and facilitate increased exploitation of the natural environment. The future can also present new avenues for bad actors to cause harm. Authoritarian nations will be able to increasingly monitor, control, and oppress their people, and diplomatic disputes can escalate to armed conflict across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.

Domestically and internationally, the United States and like-minded nations and partners must promote strategic initiatives that employ data and new technologies to amplify the ingenuity of people, diversity of talent, strength of democratic values, innovation of companies, and the reach of global partnerships.

Featuring

Alex Feerst

General Counsel

Neuralink

Chris Hazard, PhD

Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer

DivePlane

Nathana Sharma

General Counsel

Labelbox

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

