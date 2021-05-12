Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Wed, May 12, 2021

Event recap | Exploring the future of data, human rights, speech, and privacy

Event Recap by the GeoTech Center

Event description

On Wednesday, May 12 from 12:00-1:00pm EST, GeoTech Center Director Dr. David Bray moderated an exciting GeoTech Hour discussion on the future of data, human rights, speech, and privacy as we look to upcoming possibilities.

Data capabilities and new technologies increasingly exacerbate social inequality and impact geopolitics, global competition, and international opportunities for collaboration. The “GeoTech Decade” must address the sophisticated but potentially fragile systems that connect people and nations while prioritizing resiliency as a foundational pillar. The rapidity of machines to understand large datasets and the speed of worldwide communications networks mean that events can escalate and cascade quickly across regions with the potential to exacerbate economic inequities, widen disparities in healthcare, and facilitate increased exploitation of the natural environment. The future can also present new avenues for bad actors to cause harm. Authoritarian nations will be able to increasingly monitor, control, and oppress their people, and diplomatic disputes can escalate to armed conflict across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.  

Domestically and internationally, the United States and like-minded nations and partners must promote strategic initiatives that employ data and new technologies to amplify the ingenuity of people, diversity of talent, strength of democratic values, innovation of companies, and the reach of global partnerships.

Featuring

Alex Feerst
General Counsel
Neuralink

Chris Hazard, PhD
Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer
DivePlane

Nathana Sharma
General Counsel
Labelbox

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

