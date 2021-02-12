Event recap | The geopolitics of emerging tech during the pandemic

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

Corporations and governments alike continue to struggle with technology policy, especially under the strain of a global pandemic which struck at a moment when the Internet is mature enough to alleviate many of COVID’s harms while also facing novel geopolitical challenges to its design and use. These turbulences have not just tested every facet of the digital world and its ability to handle crises but also altered international relations significantly. Many countries are at a crossroad when it comes to emerging technologies and security during a global pandemic.

On this episode of the GeoTech Hour on Wednesday, February 10, experts shared insights on lessons learned, ongoing challenges, and requisite next steps that can be taken when considering the intersection of geopolitics, modern technologies, and COVID-19 pandemic.

To take a closer look at previous work on the Transatlantic dimension, check out the recap of the partially public, partially private virtual event held by the Embassy of Finland and the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center back in December.

Featuring

Dr. Andrea Little Limbago

Vice President, Research and Analysis

Interos Inc.

Mr. Antti Niemela

Head of Section for Sustainable Growth and Commerce

Embassy of Finland in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Charina Chou

Global Policy Lead for Emerging Technologies

Google

Dr. Divya Chander

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Hosted by

Dr. David Bray

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

