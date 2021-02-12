Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Fri, Feb 12, 2021

Event recap | The geopolitics of emerging tech during the pandemic

Event Recap by the GeoTech Center

Related Experts: David Bray, PhD, Divya Chander, MD, PhD,

Coronavirus Cybersecurity Digital Policy India Internet Internet of Things Resilience & Society Technology & Innovation

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

Corporations and governments alike continue to struggle with technology policy, especially under the strain of a global pandemic which struck at a moment when the Internet is mature enough to alleviate many of COVID’s harms while also facing novel geopolitical challenges to its design and use. These turbulences have not just tested every facet of the digital world and its ability to handle crises but also altered international relations significantly. Many countries are at a crossroad when it comes to emerging technologies and security during a global pandemic.

On this episode of the GeoTech Hour on Wednesday, February 10, experts shared insights on lessons learned, ongoing challenges, and requisite next steps that can be taken when considering the intersection of geopolitics, modern technologies, and COVID-19 pandemic.

To take a closer look at previous work on the Transatlantic dimension, check out the recap of the partially public, partially private virtual event  held by the Embassy of Finland and the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center back in December.

Featuring

Dr. Andrea Little Limbago
Vice President, Research and Analysis 
Interos Inc.  

Mr. Antti Niemela
Head of Section for Sustainable Growth and Commerce
Embassy of Finland in Washington, D.C.  

Dr. Charina Chou
Global Policy Lead for Emerging Technologies
Google

Dr. Divya Chander
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Hosted by

Dr. David Bray
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

david bray, phd; leadership, executive, strategy, dr. bray

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Economy & Business Technology & Innovation

GeoTech Center

Divya Chander, MD, PhD

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Cybersecurity Digital Policy

GeoTech Center

Previous episode

Wed, Jan 13, 2021

Event recap | AI, China, and the global quest for digital sovereignty – Report launch

In this episode of the GeoTech Hour, hosted January 13, 2021, we launch the report “Smart Partnerships amid Great Power Competition,” hold a conversation about AI, China, and the global quest for digital sovereignty, and gather experts to discuss regional specifics and the report authors’ alternative futures for global technology cooperation.

Event Recap by GeoTech Center

Africa Americas

More about the GeoTech Center and Commission

Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.

Learn more