Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Wed, Feb 3, 2021

Event recap | Tech-enabled dis- and misinformation, social platforms, and geopolitics

Event Recap by the GeoTech Center

Related Experts: David Bray, PhD, Pablo Breuer, PhD, Rose Jackson, Sara-Jayne Terp,

Disinformation Internet Resilience & Society Technology & Innovation

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

The Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center and Digital Forensic Research Lab jointly hosted on Wednesday, February 3, at 12:00 p.m. ET for a special “GeoTech Hour” on the role that social media platforms play in enabling modern mis- and disinformation.

In an age of hyper-connectivity and expansive digitization, social platforms play an outsized role in public life, serving as a sort of infrastructure for everything from academia and journalism, to public service and elections. Individuals across the world have unprecedented access to new information each day, and these social technologies are increasingly being relied upon by communities to organize and enact change. Many of these technologies were formed in the era of “techno-utopianism” — assuming a more connected and informed population would mean more open and democratic societies— but they have increasingly become the tools through which bad actors drive division. Whether through coordinated information operations or a simple retweet without verification, false or misleading information can spread rapidly and easily on social platforms, which, in turn, can undermine democratic processes or exacerbate public health crises.

With more than half the world’s population estimated to have gained access to the internet by 2018, better understanding the threats to the global information ecosystem is a matter of global stability.

Join our expert panelists for a wide-ranging discussion exploring the human, business, and technological incentives that have driven the growth of mis- and dis-information globally, and what a weaponized information space means for the world.

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

In conversation with

Pablo Breuer
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Rose Jackson
Director, Policy Initiative, Digital Forensic Research Lab
Atlantic Council

Bevon Moore
CEO
Elevate U

Sara-Jayne Terp
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

david bray, phd; leadership, executive, strategy, dr. bray

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Economy & Business Technology & Innovation

GeoTech Center

Pablo Breuer, PhD

Nonresident Fellow

Cybersecurity Defense Technologies

GeoTech Center

Rose Jackson

Rose Jackson

Director, Policy Initiative

Disinformation

Digital Forensic Research Lab

Sara-Jayne Terp

Senior Advisor, Data and Community

Resilience & Society Technology & Innovation

GeoTech Center

Previous episode

Wed, Jan 27, 2021

Event recap | An immune system for the planet

In this special edition of the GeoTech Hour, held weekly on Wednesdays from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. EST, the GeoTech Center airs a recording of the most recent installment of its Immune System for the Planet private roundtables.

Event Recap by the GeoTech Center

Coronavirus Resilience & Society

More about the GeoTech Center and Commission

Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.

Learn more
(function() { function async_load(){ var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = ('https:' == document.location.protocol ? 'https://pi' : 'http://cdn') + '.pardot.com/pd.js'; var c = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; c.parentNode.insertBefore(s, c); } if(window.attachEvent) { window.attachEvent('onload', async_load); } else { window.addEventListener('load', async_load, false); } })();