Event recap | The GeoTech Decade ahead

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

On Thursday, March 11, at 12:00 p.m. ET, panelists gathered to celebrate the first anniversary of the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center and discuss the “GeoTech Decade” ahead: what it means, what it could look like, and how it will affect us all. This date also represents the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, an event that has demonstrated to the world that choices regarding data and tech infrastructure and digital literacy significantly change our communities’ preparedness, resilience, and recovery from such an event.



In the year since COVID-19 was declared an official pandemic, the GeoTech Center has focused on connecting tech and data efforts across sectors and nations to ensure we emerge from the pandemic stronger and united. This has included in-depth analyses and actions associated with the defining contours and choices for the GeoTech Decade ahead. Specifically, if 2001-2011 was the Decade of Counter-Terrorism activities globally, and 2011-2021 was the Decade of Disillusionment where the decade began with hope and public trust in both the U.S. government and big tech companies and the decade ended with the exact opposite, then 2021-2031 is the GeoTech Decade where tech and new data capabilities will have disproportionate impacts on geopolitics, competition, and collaborations globally. Areas of significant importance include:

Global scientific and technology leadership

Secure data and communications

Enhanced trust and confidence in the digital economy

Assured supply chains

Continuous global health protection

Assured space operations for public benefit

Featuring

Vinton G. Cerf

Chief Evangelist

Google

Melissa Flagg

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Shirley Ann Jackson

President

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Michael J. Rogers

National Security Contributor and Host

CNN

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Related Experts

Previous episode