Thu, Mar 11, 2021

Event recap | The GeoTech Decade ahead

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

On Thursday, March 11, at 12:00 p.m. ET, panelists gathered to celebrate the first anniversary of the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center and discuss the “GeoTech Decade” ahead: what it means, what it could look like, and how it will affect us all. This date also represents the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, an event that has demonstrated to the world that choices regarding data and tech infrastructure and digital literacy significantly change our communities’ preparedness, resilience, and recovery from such an event. 

In the year since COVID-19 was declared an official pandemic, the GeoTech Center has focused on connecting tech and data efforts across sectors and nations to ensure we emerge from the pandemic stronger and united. This has included in-depth analyses and actions associated with the defining contours and choices for the GeoTech Decade ahead. Specifically, if 2001-2011 was the Decade of Counter-Terrorism activities globally, and 2011-2021 was the Decade of Disillusionment where the decade began with hope and public trust in both the U.S. government and big tech companies and the decade ended with the exact opposite, then 2021-2031 is the GeoTech Decade where tech and new data capabilities will have disproportionate impacts on geopolitics, competition, and collaborations globally. Areas of significant importance include: 

  • Global scientific and technology leadership
  • Secure data and communications
  • Enhanced trust and confidence in the digital economy
  • Assured supply chains
  • Continuous global health protection
  • Assured space operations for public benefit

Featuring

Vinton G. Cerf
Chief Evangelist
Google

Melissa Flagg
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Shirley Ann Jackson
President
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Michael J. Rogers
National Security Contributor and Host
CNN

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Melissa Flagg, PhD

Nonresident Senior Fellow

GeoTech Cues by the GeoTech Center

