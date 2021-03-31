Event recap | Indigenous data sovereignty: Opportunities and challenges

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

On this episode of the weekly GeoTech Hour, the GeoTech Center is returning to the fifth episode of the Data Salon Series, hosted in partnership with Accenture. This episode focuses on indigenous data sovereignty: what it means to indigenous populations, how it can be improved through re-thinking certain concepts of data ownership, and the challenges and opportunities in moving forward.

The leaders featured on the panel will discuss their work in deconstructing colonial approaches to data collection and governance. Typical Western-style data approaches not only fail to properly apply to the lives, cultures, and societies of indigenous peoples, but also misalign priorities in terms of indigenous understandings of communal identity and personal ownership. Each panelist is working within their own national and societal context to construct new structures for data governance, which both better serve indigenous communities and might be more effective for empowering the wider population.

Dr. Tahu Kukuthai

Professor, Population Studies and Demography

University of Waikato

Dr. Ray Lovett

Associate Professor

Australian National University

Dr. Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear

Assistant Professor, Sociology and American Indian Studies

University of California – Los Angeles

Ms. Robyn Rowe

Research Associate, PhD Candidate

Laurentian University

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

