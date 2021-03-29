Event recap | Data science and social entrepreneurship
Event description
On this episode of the weekly GeoTech Hour, the GeoTech Center is returning to the fourth episode of the Data Salon Series, hosted in partnership with Accenture. This episode focuses on the challenges and opportunities of employing data for social good, and how entrepreneurship can fill a unique gap to ensure sound business practices and ethics concerning how data is used.
Around the world, scores of individuals and organizations work to create a better reality for their communities, their nations, and the world. Yet, with so many players in the field, it is often difficult to coordinate between different streams of public, private, and nongovernmental data seeking to combat overlapping problems. During this episode, panelists discuss their efforts and outlined methods to connect data with the organizations who need it without exposing personal information of anyone involved.
Featuring
Valeria Budinich
Scholar-in-Residence, Legatum Center
MIT’s Sloan School of Management
Derry Goberdhansingh
CEO
Harper Paige
Bevon Moore
CEO
Elevate U
Hosted by
David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
