Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Mon, Mar 29, 2021

Event recap | Data science and social entrepreneurship

GeoTech Cues by the GeoTech Center

Related Experts: David Bray,

Digital Policy Inclusive Growth Internet of Things Technology & Innovation

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

On this episode of the weekly GeoTech Hour, the GeoTech Center is returning to the fourth episode of the Data Salon Series, hosted in partnership with Accenture. This episode focuses on the challenges and opportunities of employing data for social good, and how entrepreneurship can fill a unique gap to ensure sound business practices and ethics concerning how data is used.

Around the world, scores of individuals and organizations work to create a better reality for their communities, their nations, and the world. Yet, with so many players in the field, it is often difficult to coordinate between different streams of public, private, and nongovernmental data seeking to combat overlapping problems. During this episode, panelists discuss their efforts and outlined methods to connect data with the organizations who need it without exposing personal information of anyone involved.

Featuring


Valeria Budinich
Scholar-in-Residence, Legatum Center
MIT’s Sloan School of Management

Derry Goberdhansingh
CEO
Harper Paige

Bevon Moore
CEO
Elevate U

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

david bray, phd; leadership, executive, strategy, dr. bray

David Bray

Director, GeoTech Center

Economy & Business Technology & Innovation

GeoTech Center

Previous episode

Wed, Mar 17, 2021

Event recap | Coordinating data privacy and the public interest

This episode of the GeoTech Hour focuses on data usage and employing data trusts to maximize individual privacy and private sector benefits.

GeoTech Cues by the GeoTech Center

Digital Policy International Norms

More about the GeoTech Center and Commission

Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.

Learn more
(function() { function async_load(){ var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = ('https:' == document.location.protocol ? 'https://pi' : 'http://cdn') + '.pardot.com/pd.js'; var c = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; c.parentNode.insertBefore(s, c); } if(window.attachEvent) { window.attachEvent('onload', async_load); } else { window.addEventListener('load', async_load, false); } })();