Event recap | Data science and social entrepreneurship

On this episode of the weekly GeoTech Hour, the GeoTech Center is returning to the fourth episode of the Data Salon Series, hosted in partnership with Accenture. This episode focuses on the challenges and opportunities of employing data for social good, and how entrepreneurship can fill a unique gap to ensure sound business practices and ethics concerning how data is used.

Around the world, scores of individuals and organizations work to create a better reality for their communities, their nations, and the world. Yet, with so many players in the field, it is often difficult to coordinate between different streams of public, private, and nongovernmental data seeking to combat overlapping problems. During this episode, panelists discuss their efforts and outlined methods to connect data with the organizations who need it without exposing personal information of anyone involved.

Featuring



Valeria Budinich

Scholar-in-Residence, Legatum Center

MIT’s Sloan School of Management

Derry Goberdhansingh

CEO

Harper Paige

Bevon Moore

CEO

Elevate U

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

