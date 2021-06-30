Event recap | The geopolitics of tech design: How to be human-centered at a global scale
Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.
Event description
In order to accelerate social innovation for the world’s most complex problems, it is necessary to align human-centered design (HCD), technology, and global good. Designers must make choices that have the potential for national and trans-national impact and assess what constitutes positive innovation on a global scale. Even seemingly mundane design decisions can have sweeping ramifications.
Join the GeoTech Center for a robust and lively discussion about how choices made about tech design inform global issues at scale. Moreover, how should designers account for the big-picture implications? How do we ensure designers are thinking globally about diversity, equity, and inclusion? Finally, what is the future of HCD and how must it continue to evolve to design technologies and data solutions for good?
All these represent challenging questions that must be considered in the GeoTech Decade ahead, where advances in design, data, and new technologies will have disproportionate impacts on geopolitics and global collaborations.
Featuring
Andi Cuddington
Co-founder
Design Thinking Zeal
Pierce Edward Cornelius Otlhogile-Gordon, PhD
Director, Equity Innovation Studio
Think Rubix LLC
Nick de la Mare
Managing Director, North America Design Lead
Fjord, Part of Accenture Interactive
Rohan Shah
Founder and CEO
Hedweeg Innovations
Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu, PhD
Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Africa Center
Atlantic Council
Hosted by
Stephanie Wander
Deputy Director and Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council