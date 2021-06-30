Wed, Jun 30, 2021 Event recap | The geopolitics of tech design: How to be human-centered at a global scale Event Recap by the GeoTech Center Related Experts: Stephanie Wander, Digital Policy Technology & Innovation

Event description

In order to accelerate social innovation for the world’s most complex problems, it is necessary to align human-centered design (HCD), technology, and global good. Designers must make choices that have the potential for national and trans-national impact and assess what constitutes positive innovation on a global scale. Even seemingly mundane design decisions can have sweeping ramifications.

Join the GeoTech Center for a robust and lively discussion about how choices made about tech design inform global issues at scale. Moreover, how should designers account for the big-picture implications? How do we ensure designers are thinking globally about diversity, equity, and inclusion? Finally, what is the future of HCD and how must it continue to evolve to design technologies and data solutions for good?

All these represent challenging questions that must be considered in the GeoTech Decade ahead, where advances in design, data, and new technologies will have disproportionate impacts on geopolitics and global collaborations.

Featuring

Andi Cuddington

Co-founder

Design Thinking Zeal

Pierce Edward Cornelius Otlhogile-Gordon, PhD

Director, Equity Innovation Studio

Think Rubix LLC

Nick de la Mare

Managing Director, North America Design Lead

Fjord, Part of Accenture Interactive

Rohan Shah

Founder and CEO

Hedweeg Innovations

Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu, PhD

Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Africa Center

Atlantic Council

Hosted by

Stephanie Wander

Deputy Director and Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Featured experts

Previous episode