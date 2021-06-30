Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Wed, Jun 30, 2021

Event recap | The geopolitics of tech design: How to be human-centered at a global scale

Event Recap by the GeoTech Center

Related Experts: Stephanie Wander,

Digital Policy Technology & Innovation

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

In order to accelerate social innovation for the world’s most complex problems, it is necessary to align human-centered design (HCD), technology, and global good. Designers must make choices that have the potential for national and trans-national impact and assess what constitutes positive innovation on a global scale. Even seemingly mundane design decisions can have sweeping ramifications.

Join the GeoTech Center for a robust and lively discussion about how choices made about tech design inform global issues at scale. Moreover, how should designers account for the big-picture implications? How do we ensure designers are thinking globally about diversity, equity, and inclusion? Finally, what is the future of HCD and how must it continue to evolve to design technologies and data solutions for good?

All these represent challenging questions that must be considered in the GeoTech Decade ahead, where advances in design, data, and new technologies will have disproportionate impacts on geopolitics and global collaborations. 

Featuring

Andi Cuddington
Co-founder
Design Thinking Zeal

Pierce Edward Cornelius Otlhogile-Gordon, PhD
Director, Equity Innovation Studio
Think Rubix LLC

Nick de la Mare
Managing Director, North America Design Lead
Fjord, Part of Accenture Interactive

Rohan Shah
Founder and CEO
Hedweeg Innovations

Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu, PhD
Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Africa Center
Atlantic Council

Hosted by

Stephanie Wander
Deputy Director and Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Stephanie Wander

Deputy Director and Senior Fellow

Entrepreneurship Technology & Innovation

GeoTech Center

Previous episode

Wed, Jun 23, 2021

Event | Data trusts and the global COVID-19 response

On April 15, 2020, Lord Tim Clement-Jones and Dame Wendy Hall shared their perspectives in a live video discussion titled “Why data trusts could help us better respond and rebuild from COVID-19 globally“ and moderated by David Bray, PhD, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director on the role of Data Trusts in the global response to and recovery from COVID-19.

Event Recap by the GeoTech Center

Digital Policy Technology & Innovation