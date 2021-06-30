Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Wed, Jun 30, 2021

Event | Technologies for rebuilding after COVID-19

On Wednesday, July 7, at 12:00 p.m. EDT, the GeoTech Center will air a previously recorded event on this page.

Event description

On April 16, 2020, Dr. David Brin and Dr. Kathryn Newcomer shared perspectives on what technologies, investments, and policy actions could help rebuild from COVID-19 on a global scale as part of a live video discussion. They discussed which technologies and investments show the greatest promise with the rebuilding and recovery from COVID-19 and what policy actions would help us better rebuild locally, nationally, and globally. They also considered the role of transparency, both in the public and private sector, in supporting good governance with the rebuilding and recovery efforts. In addition, the discussion highlighted the the role of countering polarizing misinformation as well as preserving individual privacy during the COVID-19 response and recovery.

David Brin, PhD
Owner and Inventor
Epocene Communications

Kathryn Newcomer, PhD
Professor of Public Policy and Public Administration, School of Media and Public Affairs
George Washington University

David Bray, PhD
David Bray

Director, GeoTech Center and GeoTech Commission

Kathryn Newcomer, PhD

Action Council Member

Wed, Jun 23, 2021

Event | Data trusts and the global COVID-19 response

On April 15, 2020, Lord Tim Clement-Jones and Dame Wendy Hall shared their perspectives in a live video discussion titled “Why data trusts could help us better respond and rebuild from COVID-19 globally“ and moderated by David Bray, PhD, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director on the role of Data Trusts in the global response to and recovery from COVID-19.

