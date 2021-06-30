Event | Technologies for rebuilding after COVID-19

On Wednesday, July 7, at 12:00 p.m. EDT, the GeoTech Center will air a previously recorded event on this page.

On April 16, 2020, Dr. David Brin and Dr. Kathryn Newcomer shared perspectives on what technologies, investments, and policy actions could help rebuild from COVID-19 on a global scale as part of a live video discussion. They discussed which technologies and investments show the greatest promise with the rebuilding and recovery from COVID-19 and what policy actions would help us better rebuild locally, nationally, and globally. They also considered the role of transparency, both in the public and private sector, in supporting good governance with the rebuilding and recovery efforts. In addition, the discussion highlighted the the role of countering polarizing misinformation as well as preserving individual privacy during the COVID-19 response and recovery.

David Brin, PhD

Owner and Inventor

Epocene Communications

Kathryn Newcomer, PhD

Professor of Public Policy and Public Administration, School of Media and Public Affairs

George Washington University

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

