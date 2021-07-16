Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Fri, Jul 16, 2021

Event | The future of data and AI in space

Event Recap by the GeoTech Center

On Wednesday, July 21, at 12:00 p.m. EDT, the GeoTech Center will air a previously recorded event on the future of data and AI in space. The recording will be available on this page.

Event description

On April 29, 2020, Fredrik Bruhn, Amy Webb, Paul Jurasin, and Anthony Scriffignano shared their perspectives on how commercial space efforts are progressing to include satellites and other new technologies via advances in data and AI capabilities. 

The discussion highlighted how historical computational capabilities and limited electrical power available to satellites prevented edge computing in space. All data had to be transmitted back to Earth for processing. With advances in both processing as well as performance relative to onboard power capabilities, it is now possible to process petaflops of data in space. These advances and all future advances, change the capabilities of commercial space endeavors and services that can be provided to individuals and organizations around the world.

Featuring

Fredrik Bruhn, PhD
Chief Evangelist Digital Transformation
Unibap

Paul Jurasin
Director, New Programs, Digital Transformation Hub
California Polytechnic State University

Anthony Scriffignano, Ph.D
SVP, Chief Data Scientist
Dun & Bradstreet

Amy Webb
Founder and CEO
Future Today Institute

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

