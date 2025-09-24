Global perspectives on AI and digital trust ahead of the Swiss e-ID referendum

On September 28, Switzerland will vote in a national referendum on the introduction of a state-recognized electronic proof of identification, or e-ID. This referendum could fundamentally transform how Swiss residents access government services and engage with private sector platforms in an increasingly digital world. The new draft solution comes after the rejection of the e-ID Act in a March 2021 referendum, largely due to the control the Act would have given to the private sector. Under the proposed legislation, the federal government will be responsible for both issuing e-ID cards and operating the necessary technical systems, an approach designed to maximize privacy and data security.

Switzerland’s evolving approach to digital identity reflects a broader, global conversation about the intersection of technology, governance, and trust.

Earlier this summer, Switzerland was already at the center of global digital policy conversations. From July 8-10, Geneva hosted the AI for Good Global Summit, the United Nations’ flagship platform for leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to address global challenges, organized by the International Telecommunications Union. The summit convened a diverse group of policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, and civil society to promote the development of AI standards, foster innovation, and maintaining robust safeguards for equity and inclusion.

While thousands gathered in Geneva, the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center hosted a more focused convening in Lausanne called “Bridging AI & digital policy: Global perspectives for a trustworthy future.” Held on July 10 at the Swiss security-printing company SICPA’s unlimitrust campus, the event brought together experts from government, industry, and academia for a half-day of dynamic discussions on AI and digital trust.

Shaping AI and digital trust

As technologies such as AI and digital identity systems shape the future of governance, security, and social services, ensuring their trustworthy development and equitable deployment is critical, particularly as nations weigh major policy decisions such as Switzerland’s upcoming e-ID vote. While much technological innovation is led by the Global North, the global majority, the world’s largest and most diverse population, holds the key to unlocking inclusive, ethical, and impactful digital solutions. This half-day event explored regulatory frameworks, innovations, and challenges for these technologies across both developed and emerging economies.

Philippe Amon, chairman and chief executive officer of SICPA and member of the Atlantic Council’s International Advisory Board, opened the event by highlighting the importance of AI today, stating that “AI is like oxygen.” His words set the tone for an afternoon of engaging and impactful dialogue on how AI and digital policy are reshaping trust, innovation, and global cooperation.

The first panel, “Swiss partnerships on AI: Innovating for a trusted future” was moderated by Graham Brookie, vice president of technology and strategy programs at the Atlantic Council. The panel examined how Switzerland is advancing digital trust and secure AI development. The panelists emphasized the importance of regional and global partnerships to advance the trusted, secure development and deployment of AI. They explored practical steps and the need for robust regulatory standards, sharing examples of Swiss initiatives and international partnerships that are driving innovation while remaining secure and trustworthy. One example included panelist Leila Delarive’s software development company, hoopit.ai, which was co-founded by Swiss and American partners with a shared focus on making knowledge more trusted, more secure, and more human. Speakers agreed that innovation must be tied to real-world outcomes, with one panelist, Jean-Christophe Makuch, head of digital research and innovation at SICPA, noting, “The question is not what are you doing, it’s what problem are you solving?”

In my capacity as an assistant director at the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center, I moderated the second panel, “Global digital ID landscape.” This panel examined current trends, barriers to adoption, and opportunities for a more inclusive and interoperable digital ID ecosystem, drawing from the GeoTech Center’s July report, “Exploring the global digital ID landscape.” Panelists discussed issues including public trust and interoperability challenges to gaps in digital access across emerging economies. The conversation also highlighted Switzerland’s upcoming referendum on the national e-ID, underscoring how the vote could establish a model for trust, privacy, and usability in digital identity systems. A major theme of the dialogue centered around usability of digital ID systems. Anantha Ayer, CEO of SwissSign said, “Why do we need a digital identity? I think if we answer that question and people see that, the adoption rate will go up.”

The final panel, “AI in the Global South,” was moderated by acting senior director and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center, Raul Brens Jr.. The panelists discussed regional advancements, challenges, and opportunities for AI-driven development in emerging economies. Panelists highlighted the use of AI as a tool to enhance efficiency and emphasized the need for government and public-private collaboration. The panelists underscored that implementing AI in emerging economies will require capacity-building, robust data governance, and inclusive digital access. Kira Intrator, a principal at Civic Strategy Group, underscored the need for increased investment in AI development across the Global South, asking: “With the potential of AI, how can funders and donors think really creatively and really commit to making a difference?”

Reflections ahead of Switzerland’s e-ID vote

As the September 28 referendum approaches, the insights shared in Lausanne are increasingly important to consider. The conversations emphasized how both artificial intelligence and digital identity systems are increasingly shaping the future of how governments approach inclusion, equity, security, and interoperability in the digital age. From lessons learned in the Global South to evolving frameworks across Europe, it’s clear that collaboration between governments, industry, and civil society will be crucial to advancing these technologies effectively. Public trust is also at the forefront of shaping inclusive policies, and it will be essential to enhance transparency across the development and implementation processes. The future of AI and digital identity systems will be defined not just by how these technologies are used, but how securely and inclusively they are deployed.

Coley Felt is an assistant director at the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center.

Image: Credit: Alin Andersen via Unsplash