Digital crossroads: How to pilot data trusts for good

The funding dilemma

With data trusts it is essential to recognize and unravel the dilemmas inherent to how a data trust operates and is funded. This requires answering: who owns the data? Is a data transaction irrevocable or can the ‘original owner’ recover it? If the latter is true, how can a data trust help carry out longitudinal studies?

Complicating the equation, Mr. Ingrassia explained that data are “both an asset and a contingent liability,” – unlike common currencies, the more data one gathers, the more that owner will need to put in place the necessary mechanisms and technology to protect the privacy and rights related to that data.

The panel also discussed how, when protecting data privacy and rights, companies or data trusts face two main decisions: do they limit their investment to comply with the applicable legal regimes, or are they up to a higher moral standard? And, how to build a data trust so that it is large enough that it works, but simple enough so that users have the necessary clarity to be able to exert their rights?