Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Mon, Mar 8, 2021

Celebrating MENA women entrepreneurs and business leaders

MENASource by Atlantic Council

Economy & Business Middle East Resilience & Society Women

In honor of International Women’s Day, the Atlantic Council’s empowerME asked Middle East business leaders and government officials to share a “shout out” about a woman entrepreneur or business leader who inspires them…

empowerME Conversations

Listen to the latest episode of empowerME Conversations, a podcast featuring inspiring stories of entrepreneurs from the MENA region.

Listen
Celebrating MENA women entrepreneurs and business leaders

Wed, Jan 6, 2021

MENA’s post-COVID resilience depends on using the talent pool of women

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where gender-based inequalities are many and deep-rooted, the concern for women’s setbacks could be more serious due to the pandemic.

MENASource by Nadereh Chamlou

Economy & Business Middle East
Celebrating MENA women entrepreneurs and business leaders

Tue, Jan 12, 2021

Translating Business

In Season 1, Episode 1, Tarjama Founder and CEO Nour Al Hassan discusses what drove her to become an entrepreneur, her company’s prescient flexible work model that has promoted women’s economic inclusion as well as resilience, and her policy wish list to help more endeavors like hers succeed in the Middle East.

empowerME Conversations by Atlantic Council

Economy & Business Middle East
Celebrating MENA women entrepreneurs and business leaders

Tue, Jan 19, 2021

It’s a mumz world

In Season 1, Episode 2 of empowerME Conversations podcast, host Amjad Ahmad interviews Mumzworld Founder and CEO Mona Ataya about what it takes to be an entrepreneur, how the Middle East’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is radically changing, her company’s biggest policy pain points, and the future of customer personalization to the power of one.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by Atlantic Council

Economy & Business Middle East
(function() { function async_load(){ var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = ('https:' == document.location.protocol ? 'https://pi' : 'http://cdn') + '.pardot.com/pd.js'; var c = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; c.parentNode.insertBefore(s, c); } if(window.attachEvent) { window.attachEvent('onload', async_load); } else { window.addEventListener('load', async_load, false); } })();