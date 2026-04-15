The Iran war is not about China

In Washington, great power competition has become the dominant frame for US foreign policy analysis, and there is a tendency to use it to interpret every major geopolitical event. So it is understandable that some have tried to frame the war in Iran as having a China angle. In this case, however, that framing is misleading. This war is not about China, and attempts to make it so obscure more than they clarify.

China is not a decisive actor in this conflict. It did not shape the conditions that led to escalation, it is not a military participant, and it lacks either the leverage or the willingness to impose outcomes on the primary belligerents. The drivers of this war lie in US decision-making, Israeli strategic calculations, and Iranian responses. Efforts to retrofit China into this equation say more about lazy thinking in Washington than about realities on the ground.

That is not to say that China is absent. It is present, but in a way that is consistent, limited, and largely predictable.

Beijing’s diplomatic behavior since the outbreak of the war reflects a familiar pattern. Chinese officials have engaged in active but conventional diplomacy: shuttle diplomacy by Zhai Jun, Beijing’s special envoy to the Middle East; telephone diplomacy by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, engaging with nearly all of his regional counterparts; and measured statements through its permanent seat on the United Nations (UN) Security Council. Its influence—real or imagined—in convincing Iran to participate in the peace talks in Islamabad clearly was not enough to tone down Tehran’s maximalist negotiating strategy. All of this has signaled engagement, but none of it amounts to decisive action. China is behaving like a normal external power with interests in the region, not like a crisis manager shaping outcomes.

A familiar set of points

An intervention that drew attention was the China-Pakistan “Five-Point Plan to end the Middle East War,” announced in Beijing on March 31. The five points—an immediate cease-fire, a start to peace talks, an end to attacks on non-military targets, the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, and respect for the UN Charter—were pretty standard stuff for Beijing. They reflect a long-standing set of diplomatic principles that shape much of China’s approach to the Middle East.

If you look at the seven multi-point plans that China has released at different moments since 2013 in response to other regional conflicts, you see a consistent pattern including calls for cease-fires, insistence on dialogue, respect for sovereignty, opposition to the use of force, and support for UN-led processes. Each of these plans has had remarkably consistent language and priorities. None of them has contributed to resolving the problems they were designed for.

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The consistency is the point. These plans are not designed to resolve crises in a concrete sense. They are vehicles for articulating norms. They reinforce China’s preferred vision of international order, one centered on sovereignty, non-interference, and political solutions over military ones. They also serve reputational purposes, positioning China as a constructive and principled actor in contrast to what it portrays as Western interventionism.

What the plans do not do is bind China to action. There is a deliberate gap between principle and commitment. Beijing avoids taking positions that would require it to expend political capital, assume risk, or alienate key partners. Its diplomacy is visible, but its impact is limited. As described by a regional analyst in a report I published with the Atlantic Council last year, China is seen as “present without impact.”

This gap becomes particularly clear in moments of decision, such as the UN Security Council vote on Bahrain’s draft resolution to open the Strait of Hormuz. Vetos from China and Russia predictably killed the resolution after it had been watered down to make it more palatable in Beijing and Moscow. Ambassador to the United Nations Fu Cong explained the veto by saying that that the resolution was too “one-sided” and criticized it for leaving the door open to the use of force in the strait. Fu added that “we are much more convinced now that China’s position is objective and impartial, reflecting the image of a responsible major country that upholds international fairness and justice. Our vote will stand the test of history.”

But again, this was predictable. China supports language aligned with its principles, resists provisions that legitimize the use of force, and avoids endorsing resolutions it sees as unbalanced. The result is a postition that is consistent but rarely decisive, and often frustrating to regional actors seeking concrete support.

Underlying this approach is a broader worldview that has become increasingly explicit in Chinese commentary on the war. Across official statements and expert analysis, several themes stand out.

First, there is a strong emphasis on stability. China’s economic ties to the region make it deeply sensitive to disruption, and its analysts consistently frame the conflict as a dangerous escalation driven by poor strategic judgment and reckless behavior from the United States. The war is described as chaotic, open-ended, and prone to unintended consequences, all of which Beijing seeks to avoid.

Second, there is a clear allocation of responsibility. The dominant narrative is that US and Israeli actions triggered the escalation. Iran is generally portrayed as reactive. This framing aligns with China’s broader critique of US global behavior and, frankly, aligns with many countries that are suffering the economic consequences of a war that was imposed on the world without clear aims or explanations.

Third, and most importantly, the war is seen as further evidence of the limits and costs of American hegemony. Chinese analysts repeatedly describe US actions as reckless, legally questionable, and strategically misguided. The conflict is framed not only as a regional crisis but as a symptom of a declining unipolar order.

From this perspective, the war is not an anomaly but a continuation of a pattern: overreach, miscalculation, and erosion of legitimacy. It reinforces a long-standing Chinese argument that the current international system, dominated by the United States, is both unstable and unsustainable.

This is where China’s constant calls for multipolarity become central. For Beijing, the war does not create a new trajectory so much as accelerate an existing one. It creates space for a broader coalition of states that are skeptical of US leadership and receptive to alternative visions of order. The language of multipolarity—shared not only by China but by a range of actors including Russia and Iran—finds renewed resonance in this context.

A rhetorical beneficiary

None of this implies that China is orchestrating events or benefiting in a direct, tactical sense. Its influence over the conflict remains limited, and its preferred outcomes of stability and de-escalation are far from realized. But strategically, the war reinforces narratives that Beijing has been advancing for years.

Beijing is not a decisive actor in the war, nor is it trying to be. It is a participant in the diplomatic environment, a promoter of its preferred norms, and a beneficiary, at least rhetorically, of the broader shifts the conflict may accelerate.

Understanding China’s role requires resisting the temptation to overstate it. This is not a story about China. It is a story about a war whose causes lie elsewhere—and about how China, watching from the sidelines, is using it to reinforce a worldview it already holds.

Jonathan Fulton is a nonresident senior fellow for the Atlantic Council’s Middle East programs and the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative.

Further reading

Image: China's Permanent Representative to the UN, Fu Cong votes against a sanctions resolution regarding the situation in Iran and the Middle East during a United Nations Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 12, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz