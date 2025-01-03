Five big questions about the global economy in 2025

A child in 1900 wouldn’t have known the word “airplane”—because the term wasn’t invented until 1906. But by 1925, planes were crisscrossing the continent and preparing to make nonstop transatlantic trips. As 2025 begins, the world turns the page on a quarter century of dazzling technology, geopolitical turmoil, financial shocks, and growing rivalry between the world’s two largest economies.

The successes of the past twenty-five years are undeniable—since 2000, poverty has been cut in half and global gross domestic product (GDP) growth has more than tripled. However, the failures are real as well. The internet, for all the incredible ways it has reshaped trade and innovation, has also fueled long-simmering divisions within countries.

The world is searching for a new “Wright Brothers moment”—a transformational invention that not only enhances productivity but simultaneously inspires people to imagine what comes next. The internet made us look down at our phones; the Wright Brothers made us look up to the sky.

The question is, will the United States and its allies be able to reap the benefits of this century’s Wright Brothers moment? It will likely depend on the economics. From 1900 to 1925, the pound sterling lost its global reserve currency status, industrialization fueled the greatest period of globalization the world had known, and the United States emerged as an economic superpower.

Fast forward to 2025 and the United States has the strongest gross domestic product (GDP) growth of any advanced economy, its startups set the standards across the world, and its geopolitical rivals, including China, have shown since the COVID-19 pandemic that they are not, in fact, ten feet tall.

But the difference between success and failure will be decided in unexpected places. Below are five pressing questions about the global economy in the year ahead. The answers to each of these questions will help determine whether the next twenty-five years mark a supercharged quarter century or push the United States off its economic flight path.

1. Will Trump try to fire the Federal Reserve chair?

For all the concerns about the future of the US dollar, one of the only real near-term threats would come from a lack of confidence in the Federal Reserve’s independence. What could trigger such a crisis? Check out our breakdown of how Group of Twenty (G20) countries handle the dismissal of their central bank chiefs:

The good news is that President-elect Donald Trump has said he isn’t going to try to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before his term is up in 2026. The bad news is that he might be able to do it if he changes his mind. The closest the United States has come to testing the idea is probably President Lyndon Johnson asking his Justice Department if he could fire then Federal Reserve Chair William McChesney Martin in 1965.

If the US president proposes this idea, then expect markets to send a ferocious signal not to cross that line. A more likely outcome is that Trump will appoint a new Federal Reserve chair very early in his term, which will cause some confusion but not an outright crisis.

2. What effects will new US tariffs on China have?

New year, new tariffs? New US tariffs on China are coming—that much is already clear. But to understand how they will impact the US economy, take a deeper look at the tariffs that Trump put on Chinese goods during his first administration. The chart shows how Mexico and Canada have now overtaken China as the top sources of goods covered under the previous Section 301 China tariffs (which included a range of agricultural and manufacturing products).

If the goal of higher tariffs is friendshoring, or diversifying import sources to trusted partners, the data show that maybe there’s something to this whole strategy—even if it takes time. And it’s not just Mexico and Canada stepping up to replace Chinese exports—the next twenty top US trade partners have nearly all increased their exports to the United States regardless of geography, from South Korea to Germany, and from Vietnam to Brazil.



While the first wave of tariffs had to wait out a pandemic, the next wave may hit China faster and harder, and the rest of the world is ready to take advantage.

3. Is China’s Belt and Road Initiative back in business?

It certainly looks that way. New data from 2023 show that it was the first year since 2016 that China’s loans to Africa increased compared to the year before. The analysis below shows how China’s economic slowdown, and the COVID-19 pandemic, conspired to curb spending over the past few years.

But now it appears that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is ramping the Belt and Road Initiative back up. And this time, the money that is being spent is in yuan, not US dollars. The focus has shifted to smaller projects and lower financing levels to avoid some of the defaults seen in earlier projects.

The question now is whether Trump tries to counter the Belt and Road Initiative with bilateral US spending or by organizing a Group of Seven (G7) alternative to Beijing.

4. Will the Global South get more voting power in the IMF?

When the Atlantic Council hosted India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in Marrakesh in 2023, she said that India and the Global South would not accept another unfair arrangement at the Bretton Woods institutions on voting power. This year, her ultimatum will be put to the test. How would the distribution of power change if votes were finally reallocated in the International Monetary Fund? It’s not as clear as you might think:

The United States would gain votes, as would China, if votes were distributed simply based on a country’s share of global GDP. The real formula is more complicated, but the chart above does help show how things could shift. India would gain a little, and most of the G7 would lose. Of course, Europe losing also costs the United States, as it would have fewer friends at the board.

There is, however, no clear path forward, and it’s hard to see Trump agreeing to anything that benefits China. But don’t expect Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Xi to capitulate either. A new battle of Bretton Woods may be brewing.

5. What’s next for US dollar–backed stablecoins?

In 1971, US Treasury Secretary John Connally famously told a group of European finance ministers that the dollar was “our currency, but your problem.” Europe in particular is going to be thinking about that notion quite a bit in 2025. To understand why, see how dollar stablecoins are increasingly popular around the world:

Last year was a big year for cryptocurrency; Bitcoin’s price reached one hundred thousand dollars in December, and the industry played a significant role in the US elections. But the focus in 2025 will shift to stablecoins. Today, $170 billion worth of stablecoins are in circulation worldwide, with 98 percent of those pegged to the dollar.

But as the chart shows, about 80 percent of the flow of US dollar-backed stablecoins happens outside the United States. This is driven mainly by adoption in Europe (with Russia in the lead), in India, and in Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia, which are using stablecoins for remittance payments and as a way to access dollars.

The result is that while the United States finally created a regulatory framework for these assets, other central banks and finance ministers are going to ask the incoming Trump Treasury department exactly what the plan is for all these new dollars floating around in their economies.

