By the numbers: The global economy in 2024

100 percent US tariff rate on electric vehicles imported from China

In May, US President Joe Biden announced a 100 percent tariff on all electric vehicles (EVs) imported from China. The administration had two main objectives: 1) Protect and stimulate US clean energy industries and supply chains, and 2) counter a flood of Chinese goods as Beijing turns to exports to compensate for its weak internal demand. For the United States, these tariffs are largely preventative and symbolic, as Chinese EVs make up only around 2 percent of total EV imports. For other Group of Seven (G7) countries, it’s too late for prevention, as Chinese EVs already dominate.

The Biden administration coordinated with concerned allies and, in August, Canada also announced it would levy a 100 percent tariff on EV imports from China. The European Union (EU) later imposed up to 45.3 percent tariffs on Chinese EVs. Economic stress due to Chinese dumping increasingly reaches beyond the United States––and even beyond the G7. Since 2023, Argentina, Brazil, India, and Vietnam have all begun anti-dumping or anti-subsidy investigations into Beijing’s practices.

The incoming Trump administration will now have a choice. It can revert to President-elect Donald Trump’s previous preference for bilateral negotiations, or it can continue to restrict China’s access in step with allies and partners, possibly by creating a “buyers club” to regulate standards and open markets to a select few.

—Sophia Busch is an assistant director at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

Ten septillion (10^25) Computational operations triggering new investment prohibitions

In October 2024, the US Department of the Treasury issued final regulations implementing the Executive Order on Addressing United States Investments in Certain National Security Technologies and Products in Countries of Concern. Once it comes into effect on January 2, 2025, the Outbound Investment Security Program (OISP) regulations will prohibit or subject to notification requirements certain transactions involving Americans and persons affiliated with designated countries of concern (presently, China, including Hong Kong and Macau) operating in the semiconductor and microelectronics, quantum information technology, or artificial intelligence (AI) sectors (“covered foreign persons”).

With respect to AI, the OISP will generally prohibit US persons from investing in a covered foreign person that develops any AI system trained using a quantity of computing power greater than ten septillion (10^25) computational operations (integer or floating-point operations). In addition, the OISP sets forth other computational thresholds implicating investment prohibitions (i.e., greater than 10^24 computational operations using primarily biological sequence data) or notification requirements (i.e., greater than 10^23 computational operations). Notably, regardless of computing power, covered transactions involving AI systems designed or intended for military, government intelligence, mass surveillance, cybersecurity, digital forensics, penetration testing tools, or the control of robotic systems end uses are also subject to prohibitions or notification requirements.

Absent practical guidance or enforcement history, exactly what these computing power thresholds mean in practice, as well as how they reasonably can be determined, remain to be seen. However, given its breadth, complexity, and enforceability, the OISP seems likely to have a significant effect—most notably with respect to US persons, but also in connection with the activities of certain foreign persons controlled by US persons or for which US persons serve in key roles. Such persons have until the new year to start making sense of what may be about 10^25 questions regarding their exposure under the OISP.

—Annie Froehlich is a nonresident senior fellow at the GeoEconomics Center and partner at Cooley LLP.

40 Number of countries in Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS+ annual summit

The 2024 meeting of the BRICS+ gathered the representatives of forty countries on October 22-24 in Kazan, Russia. This number is about four times the size of the BRICS+ (named for members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), which expanded in 2023 to include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

While the creation of a BRICS currency still appears unlikely, the bloc announced a substitute for Western payment systems called BRICS Clear. Circumventing sanctions or the extraterritoriality of US banks and, more generally, becoming less dependent on the US dollar are clear motivations behind such endeavors, as well as a growing interest in making bilateral arrangements to use China’s e-yuan.

Some notable leaders, such as Argentine President Javier Milei and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, were absent. But the attendees were a large and heterogeneous group, including both Turkey and North Korea. But without being officially opposed to the United States, the US dollar, or even the G7, the summit in Kazan visibly illustrated increasing global fragmentation. True, it took two world wars for the British pound to be dethroned by the dollar, and the latter remains dominant, representing about 60 percent of central banks’ official reserves, international debt, and credit. But in a multipolar world, could too much hegemony be its own undoing?

—Marc-Olivier Strauss Kahn is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and honorary director general at Banque de France.

97 Percentage of raw lithium used in the EU originating from China

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine laid bare a vulnerability in Europe’s energy strategy: an overreliance on a single supplier for critical resources. The EU is determined to avoid repeating the same mistake with lithium, a critical mineral often referred to as “white gold” for its indispensable role in the decarbonization race. However, the EU faces an uphill battle to reduce its near-total dependence on China, which currently supplies 97 percent of the bloc’s raw lithium.

With its ability to produce lithium at low cost thanks to cheaper labor, state-controlled financing, and energy subsidies, Beijing has flooded global markets and produced much more lithium “than the world needs today, by far,” according to Jose Fernandez, under secretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment at the US Treasury Department. To mitigate this monopoly, the EU has set ambitious targets, including producing at least 10 percent of its annual lithium consumption within the bloc by 2030. However, the region’s lithium mining projects are not expected to begin production until the end of 2026, leaving a significant gap in the interim.

As the world transitions to green technologies, lithium will remain a cornerstone of the global energy transition. For the EU, building a resilient, diversified supply chain is a strategic necessity.

—Grace Kim is a young global professional with the GeoEconomics Center.

64 Countries that held elections

Almost half of the world held elections in 2024. In Western democracies, opposition parties have won six out of fifteen decisive elections. Globally, more than half of incumbents or ruling coalitions managed to stay in power. However, unstable coalitions prompted multiple collapsed governments in Europe, including Germany and France.

Meanwhile, Russia’s efforts to interfere in Eastern European and Eurasian countries’ elections were a prominent but not unexpected problem. Russia’s direct and indirect interference in the Georgian parliamentary elections has been thoroughly researched and documented. Like in Georgia, the Moldovan elections were fraught with Russian disinformation and meddling, although pro-Western incumbent President Maia Sandu emerged victorious. Meanwhile, Romanian intelligence services declassified documents showing that the country’s elections have become the target of “aggressive hybrid Russian action,” including 85,000 cyberattacks on Romanian election websites.

These instances of interference throughout 2024 demonstrated that Russia and other adversaries are invested in undermining elections as a fundamental principle of democracy. This is an opportunity for the United States and the EU to leverage positive economic statecraft tools to equip countries in Eastern Europe and Eurasia with secure election technologies and provide financial assistance to educate populations in identifying and thwarting Russian propaganda and disinformation.

—Kimberly Donovan is the director of the Economic Statecraft Initiative within the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center. Follow her at @KDonovan_AC.

—Maia Nikoladze is the associate director at the Economic Statecraft Initiative within the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center. Follow her at @Mai_Nikoladze.

—Mikael Pir-Budagyan is a young global professional at the Economic Statecraft Initiative within the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

$3 trillion Cryptocurrency market capitalization

Since the start of the year, the cryptocurrency market capitalization nearly doubled from $1.65 trillion to $3.65 trillion. This year, the digital asset industry made significant inroads into the global economy, especially bitcoin and stablecoins.

Bitcoin continues to dominate the digital asset market, accounting for more than 50 percent of the total market capitalization as the asset crossed $100,000 on December 4. On January 10, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds, giving retail and institutional investors greater access to the asset—in November, a group of US bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $6.2 billion of inflow. Stablecoins also saw significant, use accounting for trillions of dollars of transaction volume every month. In October, Stripe acquired stablecoin platform Bridge for $1.1 billion, demonstrating what may be fintech firms’ bigger push into digital assets.

Digital assets should be expected to see more mainstream adoption under the Trump administration and a Republican-led House and Senate, which have expressed a pro-crypto stance. This will likely result in more open-source developers in the United States and greater exploration by financial institutions.

—Nikhil Raghuveera is a nonresident senior fellow at the GeoEconomics Center and co-founder of Predicate.

$1.4 trillion Debt service spending by developing countries

As interest rates hit twenty-year highs, developing countries paid out a staggering sum of $1.4 trillion to service their foreign debts. The details behind that headline are equally stark and troublesome. Interest payments alone amounted to more than $400 billion as rates surged. And, as with most shocks, the poorest countries and most economically insecure people have been hit the hardest as governments are forced to make tradeoffs between development and growth, and as spending is diverted from critical health, education, and infrastructure investments. Low-income economies eligible for the International Development Association (IDA) paid $96 billion in debt service; and their interest payments now amount to nearly 6 percent of the export earnings of IDA-eligible countries—a level that hasn’t been seen in more than twenty-five years. For some countries, the payments run as high as 38 percent of export earnings. And more money is flowing out than in. Since 2022, foreign private creditors took in almost $13 billion more in debt-service payments from public sector borrowers in IDA-eligible economies than they doled out in new financing. Multilateral banks have been playing a larger role, even as service payments, interest rates, fees, charges, and surcharges have come under scrutiny.

For its part, the World Bank announced in advance of the Annual Meetings in October that it was lowering the minimum equity-to-loan ratio from 19 percent to 18 percent, freeing up $30 billion more in financing, removing certain fees, and lowering the price of loans for smaller economies. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a package of reforms to its General Resources Account lending that will significantly reduce the cost of IMF borrowing, which has compounded the crisis for many countries. The principal changes include a reduction of the margin over the Special Drawing Rights interest rate, an increase in the threshold at which surcharges apply, a lower rate for time-based surcharges, and a higher threshold for commitment fees. More than a third of General Resources Account (GRA) borrowers are currently subject to surcharges. By fiscal year 2026, the number of nations subject to surcharges is projected to drop from twenty to thirteen. Hefty savings for GRA borrowers are expected––$1.2 billion annually, or 36 percent.

––Nicole Goldin, PhD, is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Geoeconomics Center.

56.6 percent The drop in revenue from Chinese government entities’ sale of state-owned land in the first three quarters of 2024 compared with the same period in 2021

Nothing encapsulates China’s economic crisis better than the steep fall in government revenue from “land use” sales. Since peaking in 2021, the country’s booming real estate sector has fallen into a deep depression, with construction grinding to a halt in many cities and falling prices adding to deflationary pressures in the Chinese economy. That has proven devastating to China’s heavily indebted local governments, which have relied on the sale of “land use” rights for much of their operating income. The IMF estimated in 2023 that the debt of local governments and financing vehicles they’ve set up over the years to raise (and spend) money totaled more than 100 trillion yuan ($13.7 trillion). With an estimated fifty million residences sitting empty nationwide, many property developers having defaulted on debts, and local governments unable to pay their bills, Beijing is struggling to sustain economic growth.

—Jeremy Mark is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

318 The number of transactions each year that Treasury estimates could be covered by the new Outbound Investment Security Program

In 2024, the US Department of the Treasury took the final steps to implement Biden’s Executive Order 14105 to create a targeted Outbound Investment Security Program. During the rulemaking process, Treasury initially estimated that 212 transactions per year could fall within the program’s jurisdiction. The public comment period apparently caused Treasury to raise their estimates to 318 to “account for the likely underrepresentation of potentially relevant transactions,” but the private markets are famously opaque and Treasury went on to concede that “precise data that matches the scope of potential covered transactions is not available.” Treasury’s revised estimate should still only implicate less than 1 percent of deal activity (by deal count, vice value). The question for 2025 is whether this small percentage is an accurate reflection of the program’s impact on US outbound investments and the costs of compliance.

—Jesse Sucher is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Economic Statecraft Initiative in the GeoEconomics Center.

10%? 20%? 25%? 60%? 100%? Trump’s tariff proposals

There is nothing like large, unilateral, and across-the-board tariff proposals from the United States to get tongues wagging and economic models churning. The latest tariff proposals from the president-elect are no exception. But maybe more important than the impact of such tariffs is the question of whether the EU should view these tariff proposals as weapons and threats directed against trading partners, or as tools of US domestic policy that result in collateral damage to the EU. Each characterization is credible, but the difference is huge in terms of the direction of transatlantic relations. And once EU policymakers start to publicly own one narrative or the other, it is hard to go back.

If the tariff proposals are viewed as weapons and threats, a reasonable EU response—and maybe the only one—is retaliatory tariffs, and to refuse to negotiate “with a gun to our heads” (in well-worn EU parlance). This would likely lead to tit-for-tat retaliation or even a trade war. If, by contrast, the EU views the tariff proposals as tools of US domestic policy that inflict collateral damage on the EU, then a reasonable response is an early bilateral discussion on other ways to achieve US domestic policy objectives, but with less or no collateral damage to the EU.

Among the policy objectives for these and previous proposed tariffs are: addressing persistent goods trade imbalances, encouraging domestic manufacturing, raising revenue, and protecting against and disincentivizing nonmarket excess capacity. These are policy goals that the EU and other trading partners can understand (and even arguably share), even if they disagree that tariffs are always a good way to achieve them. Indeed, some of these goals—like addressing the challenges posed by nonmarket economies—are better achieved in coordination with like-minded allies, which provides a clear opening and opportunity for collaboration.

The current moment is ripe for early US-EU engagement on achieving the United States’ policy objectives while minimizing collateral tariff damage (including to the US economy itself). Engagement could, indeed, drive the percentage numbers in the header above closer to zero, at least for the EU.

––L. Dan Mullaney is a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and GeoEconomics Center.

$50 billion

That’s the amount of money generated by pulling forward future interest earnings on Russia’s blocked sovereign assets. For nearly three years, the G7 debated how to handle the $300 billion in Russian foreign exchange reserves being held in Western central banks. While some advocated for a total seizure of the full amount, others worried about the legality of such a move and the backlash it would create across the Global South.

So the G7 reached a game-changing compromise. Creatively, and drawing in part on Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center research (see our simple annuity formula below), the G7 calculated the interest these assets would earn over the next twenty years and deliver that total—$50 billion—to Ukraine in this calendar year. When you consider that Ukraine’s total budget in 2023 was around $80 billion, you understand that this solution is more than just a temporary fix—it’s a surge of resources delivered at a critical moment. And the number also represents what can happen when allies work together and think outside the box during an unprecedented situation.

––Josh Lipsky is the senior director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

57 Number of countries with an active digital ID system that has been operationalized in two or more sectoral use cases.

Digital ID presents massive opportunities for governments and the private sector to interact with people more efficiently; well-known examples include India’s Aadhar system and Estonia’s e-ID. As governments digitize services and interfaces with constituents, digital ID is expected to play a significant role in resource allocation, access control, and data collection. At the same time, digital ID poses a number of challenges. Prior research (including from me and my colleagues at Carnegie Mellon University) has shown that ID requirements can pose significant barriers—particularly to marginalized populations—due to procedural challenges and/or limited resources for onboarding, identity-proofing, and authenticating individuals. Another prominent challenge is privacy and security. Digital ID systems typically collect and process sensitive data such as biometrics; ensuring proper privacy and security protections for this data is far from trivial. Moreover, not all countries with digital ID systems even have data protection laws in place—or the means to enforce them.

As governments around the world increasingly embrace digitization and adopt digital ID, they will face a challenging balancing act between providing useful, usable services while also providing safeguards against many potential pitfalls that can have disastrous outcomes for constituents.

—Giulia Fanti is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center and an Angel Jordan associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University.

35 percent

Through May of 2024, Russia supplied approximately 35 percent of US imports for nuclear fuel. Biden imposed a ban on the importation of uranium products from Russia, which went into effect in August. This was a significant move for the US energy sector transitioning away from resources that had been a critical part of the US nuclear energy regime. It’s important to note that a waiver process exists to allow some importation of enriched uranium to continue for a limited time.

This very narrow resource that continued to be purchased from Russia by a country that had imposed crippling sanctions on the Russian economy is an important reminder that Russia was still very much part of global supply chains this year.

—Daniel Tannebaum is a partner at Oliver Wyman, where he leads the Global Anti-Financial Crime Practice, and a nonresident senior fellow within the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

3 Technology companies that plan to use energy generated by nuclear power plants by 2030.

In October, the Associated Press reported that Microsoft and Google would invest in small nuclear reactors to support “surging demand [for carbon-free electricity] from data centers and artificial intelligence.” Amazon also announced plans to invest in small nuclear reactors as dedicated sources of zero-carbon energy to support its data centers and server infrastructure.

These investments occur as technological innovation sparks sharp increases in demand for electricity, as seen in data released by the US Energy Information Administration.

Goldman Sachs research this year estimates that AI alone will generate a more than 160 percent surge in demand by 2030 for electric power to cool data centers and maintain operational integrity for the physical servers that support cloud-based AI computing.

The share of demand for electricity by US data centers is expected to double by 2030, although it will still remain in the single digits relative to other sources of demand.

For decades, energy and national security have had a high degree of overlap with geopolitics due to the unique role that fossil fuels play in the global economy. One consequence of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine since 2014 has been to incentivize the rapid adoption of clean energy in order to minimize geoeconomic vulnerabilities associated with imported fossil fuel energy.

Many will celebrate the proactive shift toward renewable and nuclear energy by the three largest technology companies on Earth. But the shift will also create national security issues among three critical infrastructures: the electricity grid, nuclear energy, and AI/data centers. Local, renewable, zero-emission energy will transform and potentially complicate the interplay between national security policy, energy policy, and AI policy.

—Barbara C. Matthews is the CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc., a company that generates AI training data from the language of public policy. When in government, she was the first US Treasury Department attaché to the EU and, prior to that, senior counsel to the House Financial Services Committee. She is a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

