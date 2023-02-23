Turkey’s support for Ukraine has been crucial and should continue, only stronger

Over the past year, Turkey has been a key player in the Russia-Ukraine war. In maintaining relations with both sides of the conflict, Turkey has positioned itself as a mediator and advanced initiatives, including the grain deal last July and prisoner exchanges in January, even as peace talks remain off the table. Additionally, Turkish-supplied drones to Kyiv were critical to Ukraine’s initial defense, while at the same time there is growing concern about Turkey’s continued economic engagement with Russia and its potential to facilitate the evasion of Western sanctions.

To learn more about Turkey’s position in the war on the eve of the invasion’s anniversary, Atlantic Council IN TURKEY Associate Director Grady Wilson conducted an in-depth interview with Yevgeniya Gaber, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council IN TURKEY. They discussed recent developments, the future of the conflict, Ukraine’s perspective on Turkey, and Turkey’s regional interests.

Related Experts: Yevgeniya Gaber and Grady Wilson

Image: Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov attend a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman