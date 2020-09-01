Tue, Sep 1, 2020 Pro-Kremlin media misrepresent Belarusian opposition’s policy platform Article by Roman Osadchuk Belarus Disinformation Elections Internet Russia

Several pro-Kremlin commentators and websites jumped at the opportunity to criticize what they characterized as an anti-Russia national security policy proposal supposedly released by the Coordination Council, a newly formed coalition of Belarusian opposition activists.

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Belarus, the Kremlin threw its support behind current Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka following the August 9 presidential election, including Russian President Vladimir Putin making an offer of law enforcement assistance as recently as August 27. His main opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, meanwhile, continues to dispute the results of the election, claiming they were “falsified” and calling for a new election after all political prisoners and jailed Lukashenka opponents have been released. Pro-Kremlin media, therefore, are using every opportunity to cast doubt on Tsikhanouskaya’s credibility and legitimacy, including by leveling distorted or deliberately misrepresentative allegations.

