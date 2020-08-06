State of the Order: Assessing July 2020

Surveillance cameras are seen next to a Huawei company logo outside a shopping mall in Shanghai, China March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reshaping the order

This month’s topline events

Pushback on China. The British government reversed its decision to allow Huawei to install a 5G communications network in the UK, siding with the United States, Australia, Japan, and other nations in barring the Chinese company over surveillance and national security concerns. Canada and India are reportedly leaning toward a similar move. Separately, the EU enacted new sanctions against China, joining the United States and other democracies in imposing punitive measures in response to Beijing’s recent actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Shaping the Order . These decisions reflect a growing convergence among leading democracies on the need to take a harder line on China. Beijing’s aggressive crackdowns in Hong Kong and against Uighurs have exposed the regime’s blatant disregard for human rights and have increased pressure on governments to respond. Multinational companies have also begun to consider relocating global supply chains away from China.

Hitting home . As it rachets up pressure on Beijing, the Trump administration appears poised to limit US market access to other Chinese companies presenting security concerns, including the popular social media app TikTok.

What to do. The United States should support Britain's reported plans to create a "D10" club of democracies on technology coordination and build consensus with allies on a common framework to address other challenges posed by China.

US–German Rift. President Donald Trump confirmed his decision to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany, citing its “delinquency” on defense spending and castigating Berlin and other “so-called allies” for allegedly taking advantage of the United States. German officials lamented the move – one of the largest repositioning of troops in Europe since the Cold War – with a senior figure in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government stating it was “completely unacceptable” and could do significant damage to the US-German relationship.

Shaping the Order . The US–German alliance has been a cornerstone of transatlantic security for the past seven decades. While there may be operational benefits from moving forces to other parts of Europe, Trump’s uncoordinated decision and public criticisms of Germany have exacerbated tensions with one of America’s closest allies. The move also rekindled concerns about America’s commitment to NATO, as officials in Moscow welcomed the prospect of a breakdown in transatlantic relations.

Hitting Home. As US military families in Germany relocate to other bases, the move will cost billions of American taxpayer dollars to implement.

What to Do. US officials at the highest levels should make a concerted effort to repair relations with Germany and take steps to reassure allies of America's security commitments to NATO.

The EU Steps Up. The European Union adopted a landmark $857 billion stimulus package aimed at lifting European economies out of their worst recession in recent history. The measure brought twenty–seven member states to agree on an unprecedented level of financial support, including an emergency fund for European nations hit hardest by the virus. The move follows recent EU actions to lead international cooperation on vaccine development, sanction Russian and Chinese cyber attackers, and push forward with a new action plan on democracy and human rights.

Shaping the Order . The EU’s assertive actions have demonstrated solidarity and internal cohesion – highly in doubt following Brexit – and have bolstered confidence in the EU’s ability to foster a rules-based global order, especially at a time of uncertain US leadership.

Hitting Home. The EU stimulus package could help jumpstart the economies of many of America's largest trading partners, benefiting US companies and providing a significant boost to the global economy.

What to Do. US officials should strengthen coordination with counterparts in the EU, and at the G7 and G20, on efforts to stimulate a global economic recovery, while working more closely to promote joint development and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, advance cyber security, and foster human rights.

“Free nations must set the tone. We must operate on the same principles… Maybe it’s time for a new grouping of like-minded nations, a new alliance of democracies.”



– US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo