Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

May 25, 2026

Braw in El Pais on Russia’s hybrid activity in the Øresund Strait

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On May 25, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was mentioned in an article in El Pais on how the Øresund Strait has become crucial to Russia’s hybrid operations.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security Security & Defense