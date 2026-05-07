Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

May 7, 2026

Braw in The Guardian on Royal Navy tracking Russian ships

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On May 7, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was mentioned in The Guardian in an article discussing the Royal Navy tracking Russian frigates off the British coast.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security Security & Defense