Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security

Timely Commentary & Analysis

June 5, 2026

Braw in UtilityWeek on Russian attacks on subsea infrastructure

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On June 5, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was mentioned in an article by UtilityWeek discussing Russian attacks on British subsea infrastructure.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security