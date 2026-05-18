Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

May 18, 2026

Braw testifies in front of the National Security Strategy (Joint Committee)

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On May 18, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw testified in front of the National Security Strategy (Joint Committee) on undersea cables.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security Security & Defense