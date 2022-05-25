Speed. Technology is moving quickly—and US defense is falling behind. While the war in Ukraine and growing tension over Taiwan will help drive faster action, the Department of Defense (DoD) needs to also learn how to think and act more like private industry. After all, “five years in Silicon Valley is fifty years compared to everywhere else,” says Katherine Boyle of Andreessen Horowitz. By integrating commercial stakeholders and innovating with greater speed, the DoD can reduce procurement-to-capability timelines and compete with authoritarian systems such as China, where public-private partnership is woven (or coerced) into the institutional tapestry. Capitalism may not be a perfect system, but it can encourage technological breakthroughs. While the DoD should move with what Direcotr of Emerging Capabilities Policy Dr. Michael Horowitz calls “responsible speed,” the Department can still learn from these Silicon Valley’s mantra: Move fast. Break things

Communication. A dialogue between the public and private sectors must take place. On the public side, decisionmakers and warfighters will need to up their digital fluency, and understand emerging technologies, in order to work with them efficiently. While many private companies have shied away from DoD collaboration, panelists throughout the day noted that Silicon Valley engineers are increasingly patriotic and willing to work on dual-use capabilities. To work with the private sector, the DoD can help by educating private companies on growing threats and clearly communicate their intentions, which will build better understanding and foster lasting a partnership. Parts of private industry is caught up in a version of reality that doesn’t exist, rather than an increasingly multipolar world where the US is losing its competitive advantage. Communication—of intentions, of threats—will allow the public and private sectors to collaborate more closely, field autonomous systems faster, and deter future threats.