On March 9, Markus Garlauskas made an appearance as a speaker at a webinar titled, “US-China Competition and the Korean Peninsula” held by the Center for Security Studies at Georgetown University where he is currently teaching a course on North Korea as an adjunct professor in the university’s Security Studies Program. His discussion with Bonnie S. Glaser, senior adviser for Asia and the director of the China Power Project at CSIS, examined how the intensifying US-China competition may affect Washington’s approach toward Pyongyang, as well as how the Korean Peninsula itself could be another flashpoint where potential conflict between US and China may unfold.

