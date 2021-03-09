Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On February 24, Markus Garlauskas made an appearance as a guest speaker on a webinar, “Strategic Assessment of a Hard Target: North Korea,” held by the Security Studies Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Based on his two-decade experience as the US National Intelligence Officer for North Korea, Garlauskas discussed how to approach strategic analysis of a “hard target” like North Korea for which information is scarce and often misleading. In the second part of the webinar, he also provided a forecast on what to expect from Pyongyang in the short to medium term.

Read more about the author:

Markus Garlauskas

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Security Initiative

Indo-Pacific Korea

Asia Security Initiative

