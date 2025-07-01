Americas economies in depth: Five years into the USMCA, US trade shifts closer to home

With the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) marking its five-year anniversary, has the agreement made US trade more secure?

Against a backdrop of shifting global supply chains and rising geopolitical uncertainty, the USMCA has helped the United States reduce reliance on distant partners by deepening economic ties across North America. From machinery to vehicles to food to medical products, US trade is increasingly anchored nearby.

This infographic breaks down how US trade patterns have evolved under the agreement—highlighting where progress has been made, which sectors are driving change, and what’s at stake ahead of the 2026 scheduled review.

Explore how the USMCA has reshaped trade and strengthened economic security—and what may need to be done to make the agreement work even better in the future.

Related Experts: Jason Marczak, María Fernanda Bozmoski, Enrique Millán-Mejía, and Ignacio Albe

Image: Photo of the flags of Mexico, Canada, and the United States by mstahlphoto from Getty Images Signature