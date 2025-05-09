Americas economies in-depth: Latin America and the Caribbean outperforms in imports of US goods

The trade numbers that often dominate headlines—total trade, usually in dollars—tend to draw focus to the United States’ largest trading partners. But to more deeply understand US trade and opportunities for market expansion, look to a new figure: the amount that countries import from the United States per capita.

Such data gives a different perspective on the United States’ trade relationships. Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), especially Mexico, import US goods at levels more typical of high-income countries, outperforming countries with similar income and development levels located in other regions.

This infographic highlights LAC’s unique role as a high-value market for US products. With strong trade ties and deep supply-chain integration, the region could help the United States advance its economic goals.

Related Experts: Jason Marczak, Enrique Millán-Mejía, Martin Cassinelli, and Ignacio Albe

