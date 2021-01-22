DFRLabCoffeeBreak with Assistant Secretary General of NATO Baiba Braže

Our latest conversation is with Assistant Secretary General of NATO for Public Diplomacy Baiba Braže. In her role, Braže helps craft messaging to effectively communicate NATO’s mission to policy makers and publics worldwide. Prior to her promotion, she served as a Latvian ambassador for over twenty years. She and Associate Director Lukas Andriukaitis discussed the disinformation and foreign influence operations targeting NATO, how the transatlantic organization counters such attacks, and the dangers of such cyberattacks during a global pandemic.

#DFRLabCoffeeBreak is a video series meant to discuss how disinformation and digital change affect industries, policy making, and society with a community of experts, academics, and leaders from around the world.