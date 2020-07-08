The DFRLab Coffee Break is a video series meant to discuss how disinformation and digital change affect industries, policy making, and society with a community of experts, academics, and leaders from around the world.

Our guest in this video, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs, speaks with DFRLab’s Managing Editor and Director, Graham Brookie, about Latvia’s digital resilience, the infodemic surrounding COVID-19, and how the European Union can unify its efforts to best counter disinformation campaigns from adversarial forces.

Additional Information

Read: In April, the DFRLab identified four main narratives pushed by Pro-Kremlin media outlets targeting the Baltic states that claimed the coronavirus was going to destroy the Baltic economies and undo their decades of post-Soviet progress.

Read: In the wake of COVID-19, several Lithuanian 5G conspiracy groups have dramatically increased their following. The DFRLab uncovered this trend and analyzed the groups’ growth.

Watch: On the last #DFRLabCoffeeBreak, European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová spoke with DFRLab Senior Fellow, Jakub Kalensky about the Commission’s latest Joint Communication to protect EU citizens from COVID-19 disinformation, and how this new initiative fits within the Commission’s long-term digital regulatory plan.