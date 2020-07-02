The DFRLab Coffee Break is a video series meant to discuss how disinformation and digital change affect industries, policy making, and society with a community of experts, academics, and leaders from around the world.

Our guest in this video is Věra Jourová, European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency. With DFRLab Senior Fellow, Jakub Kalensky, Jourova discusses the Commission’s latest Joint Communication to protect EU citizens from COVID-19 disinformation, and how this new initiative fits within the Commission’s long-term digital regulatory plan.

