The DFRLab Coffee Break is a video series meant to discuss how disinformation and digital change affect industries, policy making, and society with a community of experts, academics, and leaders from around the world.
Our guest in this video is Věra Jourová, European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency. With DFRLab Senior Fellow, Jakub Kalensky, Jourova discusses the Commission’s latest Joint Communication to protect EU citizens from COVID-19 disinformation, and how this new initiative fits within the Commission’s long-term digital regulatory plan.
Additional Information
Read: On June 10, 2020, the European Union issued another document tackling the problem of disinformation called “Tackling COVID-19 disinformation — Getting the facts right.”
Read: Experts in the disinformation space gave their perspectives on the European Commission’s Joint Communication tackling the problem of COVID-19 disinformation.
Watch: Last month, the DFRLab asked Vice President Jourová for her perspective on how European democracy is handling simultaneous stress tests – from COVID-19, foreign and domestic influx of #disinformation and other online and offline threats to democracy during the pandemic
The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) has operationalized the study of disinformation by exposing falsehoods and fake news, documenting human rights abuses, and building digital resilience worldwide.