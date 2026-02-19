2026 Predictions: Washington vs. Wall Street
In this special episode of Guide to the Global Economy, Josh Lipsky and Sophia Busch test the GeoEconomics Center’s predictions for the 2026 global economy with Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius.
The conversation explores where politicians and economists may be talking past each other when it comes to trade, AI, China, and the broader global outlook.
Listen to The Guide to the Global Economy wherever you get podcasts
About the podcast
Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.
