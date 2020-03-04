A discussion with:

Thomas Bossert

Homeland Security Advisor (2017-2018), The White House; Distinguished Fellow, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council



Leland Miller

Chief Executive Officer, China Beige Book International;

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Security Initiative, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council



Chris Snider

Manager, Risk Services – Property & Interim Head Risk Services Canada; Technical Lead, Business Resilience, North America, Zurich North America



James Murley

Chief Resilience Officer, Miami Dade County

Moderated by:

Kathy Baughman McLeod

Director, Adrienne Arsht – Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, Atlantic Council

As the coronavirus continues to infect patients at a rapid rate, global markets have been jolted and local communities are being forced to take extraordinary measures to limit the spread of the virus. What is the latest on the US response? How will China’s economy—the world’s second largest—be impacted in the short- and long-term? What do businesses need to be thinking about as they confront a possible pandemic? And how are local communities in the US preparing?



Thomas Bossert, Leland Miller, Chris Snider, James Murley, and Kathy Baughman McLeod​​​​​​​ unpack the latest on the response to the coronavirus and its deepening impacts.