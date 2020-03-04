A discussion with:
Thomas Bossert
Homeland Security Advisor (2017-2018), The White House; Distinguished Fellow, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council
Leland Miller
Chief Executive Officer, China Beige Book International;
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Security Initiative, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council
Chris Snider
Manager, Risk Services – Property & Interim Head Risk Services Canada; Technical Lead, Business Resilience, North America, Zurich North America
James Murley
Chief Resilience Officer, Miami Dade County
Moderated by:
Kathy Baughman McLeod
Director, Adrienne Arsht – Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, Atlantic Council
As the coronavirus continues to infect patients at a rapid rate, global markets have been jolted and local communities are being forced to take extraordinary measures to limit the spread of the virus. What is the latest on the US response? How will China’s economy—the world’s second largest—be impacted in the short- and long-term? What do businesses need to be thinking about as they confront a possible pandemic? And how are local communities in the US preparing?
Thomas Bossert, Leland Miller, Chris Snider, James Murley, and Kathy Baughman McLeod unpack the latest on the response to the coronavirus and its deepening impacts.