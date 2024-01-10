Commission on Defense Innovation Adoption tracker

Implementing reforms to increase the speed of defense innovation and capability development has been an increasing priority for policymakers in Congress and the Department of Defense (DoD) in the past year. Following the publication of the Commission on Defense Innovation Adoption’s interim report, Congress and the DoD took actions to ensure defense resources are maximized to meet the threat posed by strategic competition. Many of these actions are consistent with the Commission’s recommendations and seek to address the enterprise challenges identified in its report. These enterprise challenges are structural impediments to rapid acquisition and deployment of new technology that are present within the DoD, legislative process, and across the defense ecosystem.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict. Learn more

Image: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)