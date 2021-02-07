By: Hans Binnendijk

What is the kernel of the issue?

Brexit leaves the UK in a vulnerable economic position despite the last-minute free trade agreement with the EU.

Why is the issue important?

British analysts fear that the Biden administration will come into office with an anti-British bias due to the close Trump-Johnson relationship.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden administration should make an early commitment to seek a US-UK free trade agreement, which would reinforce US ties with perhaps its closest Ally.