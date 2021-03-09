By: Barry Pavel

What is the kernel of the issue?

Few countries have demonstrated greater effectiveness in managing the coronavirus pandemic than the Republic of Korea. And while the United States did not handle COVID-19 well at all, it is now among the leading nations in production and distribution of the vaccines. These two facts suggest the basis for a new important function of the long-standing US-ROK alliance.

Why is the issue important?

With COVID-19 still raging across the world, and the increased likelihood and frequency of future pandemics, there is an urgent need to apply best practices globally to counter pandemics now and in the future.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden and Moon administrations and their respective national scientific and medical communities should link their efforts and play a leading role in pandemic response and prevention. They should lead in the near term in a global “Counter-Coronavirus Coalition” and in the longer term on helping to protect the world from future pandemic threats in coordination with other leading democracies.