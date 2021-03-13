By: Markus Garlauskas

What is the kernel of the issue?

Though less visible than its ballistic missile capabilities, North Korea’s offensive cyber capabilities and its boldness in conducting cyber intrusions have grown dramatically in recent years.

Why is the issue important?

North Korea is capable of disruptive and destructive cyber activities against US and ROK critical infrastructure and major businesses. Past precedents suggest NK could be emboldened by evading real punishment or even accountability for such attacks.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden and Moon administrations should establish a US-ROK alliance cyber deterrence/defense mechanism, possibly modeled on NATO’s Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, to improve methods to anticipate and respond to NK cyber threats.