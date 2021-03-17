By: James P. Danoy

What is the kernel of the issue?

Building common transatlantic approaches to China requires developing a shared understanding of the challenges presented by China. However, intelligence sharing architectures among transatlantic nations and Indo-Pacific allies like the “Five Eyes” coalition are highly exclusive, leaving other allies and partners with critical information gaps.

Why is the issue important?

Absent a common understanding of the challenges posed by China, it will be extremely difficult for the United States and its transatlantic allies and partners to craft common policies towards China, leading to less effective policy overall.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden administration should direct the Intelligence Community to work with allied and partner intelligence services in NATO, the EU, and the Indo-Pacific region to develop a “common intelligence picture” of China that can serve as the basis for developing common policies towards China.