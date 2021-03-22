By: Hans Binnendijk

What is the kernel of the issue?

NATO has several official partner states in the Indo-Pacific region, but coordination among this group and with other like-minded countries in the region concerned about China’s growing reach is often ad hoc.

Why is the issue important?

China’s increasingly aggressive security actions in the Indo-Pacific region have heightened the risk of conflict with implications for the United States and European allies as well. Unlike in Europe, there is not a large multinational forum for like-minded states to coordinate on security issues.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden administration should call for the creation of a NATO-Asia Forum where NATO allies and NATO as an entity can better coordinate with Indo-Pacific partners and like-minded states on security challenges posed by China. While not an alliance in itself, consistent consultation among NATO and Indo-Pacific states will allow for more coordinated approaches to China, thus enhancing security in the region.