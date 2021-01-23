By: Mathew Burrows

What is the kernel of the issue?

So long as there is no universal vaccine, more coronavirus pandemics are inevitable.

Why is the issue important?

Consider what the world might have looked like today if after the 2003 SARS outbreak, a universal vaccine against all variations of coronaviruses had been developed, saving millions of lives and sparing the world a deep economic recession.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden Administration should invest heavily in an initiative that the National Institutes of Health and the Gates foundation have already started to develop a universal vaccine.