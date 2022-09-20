Hide

Events from the week of September 19, 2022

The Atlantic Council’s Global Citizen Awards dinner recognizes global leaders who have made exceptional and distinctive contributions to the strengthening of the transatlantic relationship. Each year, the event brings together a high-level international audience of current and former heads of state, United Nations Ambassadors, members of the US administration, global business leaders, and world-renowned artists. Watch the best moments from this year’s award recipients.

Inflation and recession are biding. Climate threats and cyber risks are proliferating. The Atlantic Council doesn’t ever despair at challenges. Rather, working alongside all of you, we seek solutions.

Fred Kempe,
President & CEO, Atlantic Council
2022 honorees
Gala Mon, September 19, 2022 • 7:15 pm EDT

Highlights from the 2022 Global Citizen Awards

The eleventh annual Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards honored incredible individuals who embody the notion of global citizenship.

Economy & Business Europe & Eurasia Indo-Pacific Northern Europe Politics & Diplomacy Ukraine United Kingdom