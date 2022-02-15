AC Selects: China’s digital currency development and relations with Russia￼

Week of February 11, 2022

This week, the Global China Hub hosted an #ACFrontPage conversation with Former Prime Minister of Australia, Kevin Rudd and Former National Security Advisor to the President of the United States to discuss the strategic implications of a new era of China-Russia relations. Meanwhile, the GeoEconomics Center hosted an event to mark the launch of the International Monetary Fund’s new Fintech paper. Hear from Mu Changchun, Director-General of the Digital Currency Institute for the People’s Bank of China on China’s latest efforts to develop a central bank digital currency.

What is quite a radical departure from the past—is the explicit engagement between the Chinese and the Russians. From China’s perspective, taking firm positions on questions of European security. Kevin Rudd, former Australia PM

Distributed ledger technology (DLT) is not the single technology we are using. Actually, no single technology is panacea to solve every problem. Mu changchun, Director-general, People’s Bank of china

