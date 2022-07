Events from week of July 22 and July 29, 2022

Over the previous two weeks, the Atlantic Council hosted Mark T. Esper, US Secretary of Defense to discuss the four-day Atlantic Council transatlantic delegation trip to Taiwan, Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine to assess the nature of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Finally, Christian Bruch, Siemens Energy CEO sat down to discuss the security of the energy transition as part of the Global Energy Center’s CEO Series.

Related events

In my view, it’s about the democracies of the world standing together, standing up against autocracy. Mark T. Esper

US secretary of defense

Russia has no interest in gaining more territory. It is interested in destroying Ukraine completely. oleksii reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine