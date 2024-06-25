US-Turkey relations in an era of geopolitical conflict

Foreword

The first half of 2024 has brought new energy and dynamics to US-Turkish bilateral strategic ties, much—though not all—positive. The successful sequential approval of Swedish accession into NATO and Turkish acquisition of upgraded F16V air warfare deterrent restored a level of trust, albeit rooted in transactionalism, after nearly a decade of unarrested divergence and increasing mistrust. New hope in defense industrial cooperation has been embodied by new investments in the field including a significant new munitions collaboration in Texas. Turkish diplomatic reconciliations with a number of US regional allies—Egypt, Greece, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—have removed an additional source of friction while the war in Gaza has led to new tensions, and very divergent policies. This issue of Defense Journal provides a snapshot of several current dynamics in the strategic relationship at a critical time, approaching the NATO Summit in Washington. Enjoy!

Rich Outzen & Can Kasapoglu, Defense Journal by Atlantic Council IN TURKEY Co-managing editors

Image: Turkish Land Forces and US Army service members exchange salutes after a Joint readiness demonstration as part of Exercise Agile Spirit 23 Aug. 22, 2023 at Kayseri, Türkiye. (US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)